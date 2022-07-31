Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Sunday, July 31

With a full 15-game slate, it should be an exciting day for some baseball. There a few great matchups set for today including the Seattle Mariners taking on the Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins meeting the San Diego Padres. A big slate today means there are some exciting matchups and player prop bets to consider.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Sunday, July 31

Matt Carpenter over 1.5 Total Bases (+110)

In his career against Zack Greinke, Carpenter is hitting .333 with two home runs in 45 at-bats. Carpenter is coming off a game where he hit a home run, so he is seeing the ball well. In home games, Carpenter is hitting .375 with nine home runs. Back him to go over 1.5 total bases at plus money.

Max Fried over 5.5 Strikeouts (-120)

This has been a great season for Fried. He went over this total in his last outing, but that was his only time in July going over the total. Back in June, he went over the total in four straight outings to finish the month. He should be able to get to six strikeouts Sunday against a suspect Diamondbacks lineup.

Yandy Diaz over 1.5 Total Bases (+120)

In just three at-bats against Bryan Shaw, Diaz has a home run. He is also coming off a game where he hit a home run. With Tampa’s struggles as of late, the Rays need Diaz to swing the bat better, so he will be relied upon. Look for him to hit the over on this total Sunday.

