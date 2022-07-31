MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Sunday, July 31

Every MLB team will be in action on Sunday, July 31. The day’s slate will start early at 12:05 p.m. ET as the Detroit Tigers take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Peacock. The Blue Jays have won two of the three games of this four-game series and look to take the series win on Sunday. With so many different options on a loaded main slate, here are our choices for your DFS picks at DraftKings.

Top Pitchers

Shane McClanahan, TB vs. CLE ($10,500) — The American League starter for the 2022 All-Star Game will be making his second start of the second half of the season. The southpaw last pitched seven innings and gave up two earned runs while striking out seven. He faces a Cleveland Guardians team that has been better of late. He is likely to have a good outing, but the next pitcher is who I give preference to for a DFS lineup on Sunday.

Dylan Cease, CWS vs. OAK ($10,200) — Cease heads into Sunday’s game with a 10-4 record and a 2.03 ERA. He hasn’t given up an earned run in three straight starts and has only given up three total earned runs over his last 11 starts. Cease hasn’t pitched against Oakland yet this season but has a plus matchup against a poor lineup. He is worth his salary for any contest.

Top Hitters

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. KC ($6,100) — Breaking news, Aaron Judge is really good. He heads into Sunday's game against Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals leading the league in home runs (42) and RBI (91). He is hitting .300 this season and is 6-11 in the three games of this series. Judge hasn’t been great against Greinke and is 1-6 in his career against the veteran arm. Still, Judge can be a DFS winner with just one swing of the bat so he is certainly worth an add.

Pete Alonso, NYM vs. MIA ($6,100) — Alonso is listed as the second-most-expensive hitter on the slate, but the salary setters must not realize that the Miami Marlins have been his kryptonite. He brought a five-game hitting streak to this series, where he was 10-16 in that span. Alonso has gone hitless in the first two games of this three-game set and is 2-13 in her career against Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. I’d avoid Alonso on Sunday and see about spending your salary elsewhere.

Value Pitcher

Andre Pallante, STL vs. WSH ($5,700) — When you are looking for a value pitcher, you are hoping for a pitcher that can get through his outing without giving up too much damage. Pallante fits that mold as he has given up three earned runs in each of his last three starts. He is 1-0 in that span and typically benefits from a strong outing from a dangerous Cardinals lineup. You aren’t going to feel great about this selection, but you could absolutely do worse for a value arm on Sunday.

Value Hitter

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, NYY vs. KC ($3,500) — Kiner-Falefa saw his 14-game hitting streak end on Saturday. While he went hitless, he still stole a base and scored two runs. The shortstop heads into Sunday’s game going 7-17 against Greinke with two doubles. Even though his hit streak ended, Kiner-Falefa is an incredible value with upside for your DFS lineup on Sunday.