Pick on the Moneyline for Sunday’s Orioles-Reds game

The Baltimore Orioles find themselves above .500 this late in the year for the first time since 2016 and will look to continue their improbably playoff push on Sunday in Cincinnati against the Reds.

Baltimore Orioles vs Cincinnati Reds (-125, 9)

Austin Voth gets the start for Baltimore, who began the season with the Washington Nationals posting a 10.13 ERA and .386 opponents batting average with Washington and has turned it around since with a 3.38 ERA and .248 batting average since getting to Baltimore.

This will be Voth’s seventh start and has been consistent, giving up three runs or fewer in every start, but also going 4.1 innings or less in six of them.

The Orioles bullpen backs him up with the league’s third-best ERA and have done their part in Voth’s starts, as the Orioles are 5-1 in his starts.

The Reds counter with Nick Lodolo, who’s getting 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings, but has a 4.73 ERA with allowing 1.4 home runs and 3.9 walks per nine innings, allowing at least three runs in four of his seven career starts.

The Reds bullpen has the worst ERA in the league, posting a 5.26 ERA entering the weekend, with no other team having a bullpen ERA above 4.64.

The Orioles have found a successful recipe for success when Voth takes the mound and an Orioles team that is 16-6 in their last 22 games will continue their winning ways.

The Play: Orioles +105

