Cubs vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 7:08 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA and will be available to watch on ESPN. Adrian Sampson is set to start for the Cubs, while Carlos Rodón gets the nod for the Giants.

This could be Willson Contreras’ final game in a Cubs uniform. Heading into this season, there was some hype around the Cubs with the Marcus Stroman and Seiya Suzuki additions. But injuries have hurt the Cubs forcing them to be sellers at the trade deadline. Ian Happ is another name we could see traded at the deadline. On the mound, Sampson has been good this season as he is 0-1 with a 3.20 ERA.

The Giants had some hope for the first few months of the season, but that has fallen off. It has been reported that they are open to selling at the deadline with a number of guys including Rodón and Joc Pederson able to boost a contending team. Pederson has been great this season as he is hitting .242 with 17 home runs and 43 RBI. On the mound, Rodón has been his normal self with a 8-6 record and 3.18 ERA.

Cubs vs. Giants

Pitchers: Adrian Sampson vs. Carlos Rodón

First pitch: 7:08 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Giants -180, Cubs +155

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Giants -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline pick: Giants -180

With their ace on the mound, it is hard to pick against the Giants. This could be his last start for the Giants this season as there have been rumors about him being traded. I think he has a stellar outing today leading the Giants to a big win over the Cubs.

Player prop pick: Brandon Belt over 0.5 base hits (-180)

So far this season, Belt has been much better against right handed pitching than left handed pitching as he is hitting .255 against RHP versus .170 against LHP. Look for at least one base hit from Belt in this one.

