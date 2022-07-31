 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch England v. Germany in UEFA Women’s European Championship

England and Germany will meet for the title.

By Chinmay Vaidya
England Euro 2022 Camp
Beth Mead of England shoots during an England training session at The Lensbury on July 29, 2022 in Teddington, England.
Photo by Lynne Cameron - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

We’ve reached the end of the road for the 2022 women’s European championship, with England set to take on Germany. The final will take place at Wembley Stadium, making this another opportunity at home for England to win a European competition. Last summer, the England men’s team lost a Euro final at Wembley to Italy.

England vs. Germany

Date: Sunday, July 31
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Livestream: ESPN+

England convincingly took care of business in the semifinal against Sweden, winning 4-0. Germany had a much tougher time against France, with Alexandra Popp’s late goal being the difference in the 2-1 win. The two teams have played 12 matches against each other, with Germany winning six and England winning two. The other four have ended in draws.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

England: +140
Germany: +200
Draw: +230

