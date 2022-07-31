How to watch England v. Germany in UEFA Women’s European Championship

We’ve reached the end of the road for the 2022 women’s European championship, with England set to take on Germany. The final will take place at Wembley Stadium, making this another opportunity at home for England to win a European competition. Last summer, the England men’s team lost a Euro final at Wembley to Italy.

England vs. Germany

Date: Sunday, July 31

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN+

England convincingly took care of business in the semifinal against Sweden, winning 4-0. Germany had a much tougher time against France, with Alexandra Popp’s late goal being the difference in the 2-1 win. The two teams have played 12 matches against each other, with Germany winning six and England winning two. The other four have ended in draws.

England: +140

Germany: +200

Draw: +230