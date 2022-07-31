 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Charles Leclerc frustrated with Ferrari’s decision to change to hard tires, misses podium in Hungarian Grand Prix

Leclerc finished the race in sixth place.

By Chinmay Vaidya
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary
Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari prepares to drive on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 31, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary.
Photo by Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

A week after potentially costing Carlos Sainz a podium spot at the French Grand Prix, Ferrari made another bizarre decision in the Hungarian Grand Prix by pitting Charles Leclerc and having him change to hard tires. This came at a time when every other driver was struggling with hard tires due to poor weather conditions, and Leclerc was in third place. He finished the race sixth. Here’s the driver expressing his frustration at the team's decision.

Clearly, there was some miscommunication between the team and Leclerc. Here’s a look at the post-race radio transcript.

Max Verstappen continued his domination, winning the Hungarian Grand Prix to extend his lead in the driver’s championship over Leclerc. The young Ferrari driver was unlikely to catch Verstappen but needed this race to potentially keep that hope alive. With Verstappen starting this race in 10th, Leclerc had a golden opportunity to make up valuable points.

We’ll see if Ferrari makes a change during the season in the strategy group or if the team waits until the end of the year to make a move.

