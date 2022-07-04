USA vs. Haiti start time: When World Cup qualifying match starts, what channel it airs on

The United States Women’s National Team will kick off their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign on Monday, July 4 with a match against the Haiti Women’s National Team. It’s the first match in the CONCACAF W Championship tournament, which qualifies at least four teams from the region for next year’s WWC competition taking place in Australia and New Zealand. In two groups of four, the top two teams at the end of the group stage will qualify for the World Cup — and the W Championship knockout rounds — while the two third place teams will advance to an inter-confederation playoff.

With this year’s CONCACAF W Championship taking place in Mexico, the USWNT and Haiti will kick off the action on July 4 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza.

USA vs. Haiti

Date: Monday, July 4

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Paramount+

The USWNT has met up with Haiti seven times, with the first meeting coming in 1991 and the most recent coming in Olympic qualifying back in January of 2020. The Americans have come away with victories in every single match, scoring 46 goals overall, while not allowing a single goal from the Haitian women.

The most recent meeting came on January 28, 2020 when Christen Press, Lynn Williams, Lindsey Horan, and Carli Lloyd all found the back of the net to lift the USWNT to a 4-0 victory. Prior to that, they played a pair of friendlies in September 2015 where the Americans outscored the Haitians 13-0, recording a 5-0 win followed by an 8-0 blowout.

It’s expected that the No. 1 ranked USWNT will turn in a similar result against the No. 60 ranked Haiti on Monday, as the Americans have essentially dominated women’s soccer for quite some time. The four-time Women’s World Cup champions will look to secure their third consecutive World Cup title in 2023 as they begin their qualification campaign.