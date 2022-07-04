USA vs. Haiti live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying match via live online stream

The CONCACAF W Championship gets underway on Monday, July 4 as eight countries from the region will battle it out for four automatic berths into the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The eight teams are split into two groups, and the top two finishers from each group will be awarded a spot in the WWC, taking place next year in Australia and New Zealand.

This year’s CONCACAF W Championship is being held in Mexico, with all matches being played between two stadiums. The action gets started with the United States taking on Haiti in Group A play on Monday, July 4 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

USA vs. Haiti

Date: Monday, July 4

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Paramount+

These two sides have faced off three times before in World Cup Qualifying, but their most recent meeting came in 2020 during Olympic Qualifiers. The USWNT easily came out on top with a score of 4-0 thanks to goals from Christen Press, Lynn Williams, Lindsey Horan, and Carli Lloyd. They completely dominated the match from start to finish, outshooting Haiti 23-3 and controlling a staggering 70 percent of possession throughout the match.

They’ve met a total of seven times across all competitions, with the USWNT not only winning every meeting but also not allowing Haiti to score even once. The USA has an impressive plus-46 goal differential against the Haitian women throughout the years.

The Americans are coming off a 2-0 win over Colombia in their most recent friendly that saw an own goal in the first half followed by a Kelley O’Hara goal in the 77th minute. The USWNT will be expected to cruise to another relatively easy victory over Haiti as they kick off the first of three matches in the group stage of the CONCACAF W Championship.