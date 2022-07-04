When did the USWNT last play in the FIFA World Cup?

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is set to get underway in July of next year in Australia and New Zealand, but the USWNT’s campaign begins now as the final round of qualifying in CONCACAF is just around the corner. The CONCACAF W Championship tournament gets started on July 4, and four teams will qualify for next year’s World Cup tournament as the top two teams from each group will automatically receive a berth.

The last time we saw the US Women’s National Team in a World Cup setting was 2019, when they won their second consecutive and fourth overall FIFA World Cup title. The Americans cruised through the group stage, topping Group F after winning all three games and scoring a staggering 18 goals while not allowing any in on their own goal. Of course, that goal total came in large part due to the opening group stage match when they defeated Thailand by a score of 13-0. Alex Morgan netted five in that match, while Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis each got two.

The USWNT sailed through the knockout rounds, defeating Spain 2-1 in the Round of 16, followed by a 2-1 victory over France in the quarterfinals. The semifinals saw them meet up with England, but another 2-1 victory for the Americans sent them into the final against the Netherlands. Thanks to goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle, they defeated the Dutch side 2-0 to win their fourth-ever World Cup trophy.

They’ll look to repeat their success again this next time around as they look to win their third consecutive World Cup title. It all starts with the CONCACAF W Championship in early July, though, as they’ll get started on their qualification campaign against Haiti. The American women have a long and successful history in the Women’s Championship, winning eight titles, and losing just one game in the competition since 1991.