When did Mexico last play in the FIFA Women’s World Cup?

The next FIFA Women’s World Cup is set to get underway in 2023, which means the CONCACAF qualifying round is just around the corner. The CONCACAF W Championship starts on July 4 with eight teams vying for four automatic berths into next year’s World Cup tournament. The teams are split into two groups of four, with the top two countries from each group advancing to the WWC. The third-place team from each group will book a spot in an inter-confederation playoff to see if they can end up in next year’s competition as well.

The last time we saw Mexico at the Women’s World Cup was in 2015, as they didn’t even qualify for the 2019 tournament in France. They were drawn into a very tough Group F along with France, England, and Colombia. Mexico couldn’t log a win in the group stage, drawing their opening match 1-1 with Colombia, while losing 2-1 to England and ending their campaign with a 5-0 rout at the hands of France. El Tri Femenil once again had their World Cup dreams end in the group stage as they’re still looking to qualify for the knockout rounds for the first time.

The Mexican women have only made three appearances at the FIFA Women’s World Cup since its inception in 1991, qualifying in 1999, 2011, and 2015. They’ve failed to win a single match through all three tournaments, making a group-stage exit each time.

They’ll kick off their qualifying campaign at the CONCACAF W Championship on July 4 when they take on Jamaica, followed by a meeting with Haiti on July 7. Mexico enters this match as -310 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, with Jamaica at +600. They’ll wrap up the group stage with a tough match against the United States on Monday, July 11.