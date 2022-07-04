When did Canada last play in the FIFA Women’s World Cup?

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is set to take place in Australia and New Zealand next year, but the road to the tournament starts with the qualifiers. The CONCACAF W Championship gets underway on July 4 as eight teams will enter in hopes of grabbing four automatic berths that are up for grabs. The top two teams from each group after the group stage is done will qualify, while the third-place team from each group will head to an inter-confederation playoff in hopes of qualifying for next year’s tournament.

The last time we saw Canada in the FIFA Women’s World Cup was in 2019, as they were drawn into Group E along with the Netherlands, Cameroon, and New Zealand. They logged wins over Cameroon and New Zealand while losing to the Netherlands with a 2-1 final score. The Canadians finished second in the group and advanced to take on Sweden in the Round of 16. They fell 1-0 in that match, with the lone goal coming from Swedish striker Stina Blackstenius in the 15th minute.

It was one of their better campaigns in the tournament, as they’ve finished fourth place once, and made it to the quarterfinals one time back in 2015. Every other appearance in the World Cup has resulted in a group stage exit. They’ve qualified for seven of the eight tournaments since its inception in 1991, with the inaugural year being the only campaign they’ve missed out on.

The Canada Women’s National Team will get their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification play underway on Tuesday, July 5 as they face off against Trinidad and Tobago at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.