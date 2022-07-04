How to watch Mexico v. Jamaica in CONCACAF Women’s World Cup qualifying

The CONCACAF W Championship gets underway on Monday, July 4 with a pair of matches to officially begin the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign. The Mexico Women’s National Team is looking to make a return to the World Cup after missing out in 2019, and that will begin with a group stage match against Jamaica on Monday, July 4.

Eight teams are split into two groups, with the top two finishers from each group automatically qualifying for the WWC next year in Australia and New Zealand. The two third-place teams will advance to an inter-confederation playoff for one last chance to make it into the biggest women’s tournament in the world.

Mexico will take on Jamaica on July 4 at 10:00 p.m. ET, roughly an hour after the United States v. Haiti match is wrapped up. Mexico, this year’s CONCACAF W Championship host country, will be playing on their home turf at Estadio Universitario. While there won’t be any network broadcast in the United States for this matchup, the whole tournament will be available to stream on Paramount+.

Mexico v. Jamaica

Date: Monday, July 4

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Channel: N/A

Livestream: Paramount+

The Mexican women have met up against the Jamaican women three times in recent years, with Mexico taking home the victory all three times. They secured a 3-1 win in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship in 2014, followed by a 2-0 win in the 2019 Pan American Games. The most recent meeting came in January of 2020 during Olympic qualifiers, when El Tri Femenil came out on top with a 1-0 score, thanks to the lone goal from Renae Cuellar.

They’ll look to continue this winning streak going as they meet up for the first time in over two years. Mexico is coming off of a pair of friendlies at the end of June, when they defeated Peru twice with scores of 5-1 and 3-0.

Led by Stephany Mayor, who has 15 goals for the Mexican side through 87 caps, they’ll look to return to the Women’s World Cup for the fourth time overall, and for the first time in eight years after failing to qualify for the 2015 edition of the tournament.