Wimbledon 2022: Current title odds for men’s singles bracket heading into quarterfinals

The Wimbledon gentleman’s singles tournament is deep into the second week and down to the quarterfinals, which begin Tuesday, July 5 at the All England Lawn & Tennis Club.

Odds to win men’s singles at Wimbledon ahead of quarterfinals (by DraftKings Sportsbook)

Novak Djokovic remains the betting favorite to win his fourth consecutive Wimbledon at -250. 2022 Australian and French Open champion Rafael Nadal is looking for his third Wimbledon and 22nd Grand Slam title overall. He is betting at +400.

Rafa rolls into the quarter-finals



The Spaniard secures a straight sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6)#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/Sq0SovkdoB — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2022

The rest of the odds are as follows:

Nick Kyrgios +700

Jannik Sinner +2000

Taylor Fritz +2000

Cameron Norris +2000

Christian Garin +8000

David Goffin +8000.

Odds to win Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

#1 Novak Djokovic (-900) vs. #10 Jannik Sinner (+550), 8:30 a.m.

#9 Cameron Norrie (-225) vs. David Goffin (+180), 9:30 a.m

