Odds to win the 2022 Men’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

The 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest returns to the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues in Coney Island, NY, for the annual Fourth of July competition on Monday. Coverage for the men’s competition will begin at 12 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPNews and will be streamed on ESPN3.

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for the event and to no surprise, 14-time champion Joey Chestnut is the overwhelming favorite to defend his title this year. Chestnut broke his own world record by eating 76 hot dogs at last year’s event, and looks to run it back again in 2022 for 15 out of 16 mustard belts.

Odds to win the 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Joey Chestnut: -3500 (100% of action, 15% of bets)

Any other contestant: +1200 (0% of action, 85% of bets)

Total hot dogs eaten by Joey Chestnut:

Over 76.5: +185 (46% of action, 77% of bets)

Under 76.5: -245 (54% of action, 23% of bets)

