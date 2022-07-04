Odds to win 2022 Women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

The 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest returns to the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues in Coney Island, NY, for the annual Fourth of July competition on Monday. Coverage for the women’s competition will begin at 10:45 a.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN3 and the ESPN App.

Seven-time champion Miki Sudo will return to the competition after sitting out last year due to her pregnancy. In here place, Michelle Lesco won last year’s event with 30.75 hot dogs eaten.

Here are the odds to win the 2022 Women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Miki Sudo: -4000

Any other contestant: +1500

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.