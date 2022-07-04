What time does the men’s 2022 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating contest start

The 2022 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating contest is set once again for the 4th of July, and this year that’s on a Monday afternoon. The broadcast for the men’s competition will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPNews and can be streamed ESPN3 and the ESPN App.

This year’s event will return to the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues in Coney Island, NY after two years away from the location. The 2020 contest was held at an indoor facility in Brooklyn without any fans due to COVID-19. Last year’s event was held at Maimonides Park in Coney Island due to health and safety requirements. Joey Chestnut won both events.

It should be a lovely day for the participants. The forecast calls for a high temperature of just 76 degrees in Coney Island on the 4th. Weather is a factor for the biggest event in competitive eating. The climate-controlled indoor event in 2020 saw records fall in both the men’s and women’s division.

Last year, 14-time champion Joey Chestnut broke his own record record with 76 hot dogs eaten. He is an overwhelming -5000 favorite to win once again on DraftKings Sportsbook while one can wager on the field at +1800.