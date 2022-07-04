What time does the women’s 2022 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating contest start

The 2022 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating contest is set once again for the 4th of July, and this year that’s on a Monday afternoon. The broadcast for the women’s competition will begin at 10:45 a.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN3 and the ESPN App.

This year’s event will return to the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues in Coney Island, NY after two years away from the location. The 2020 contest was held without spectators in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, due to COVID-19 and last year’s event was held at Maimonides Park in Coney Island. Miki Sudo won in 2020 to claim her seventh straight title while Michelle Lesco won in 2021 after Sudo was absent due to her pregnancy.

The weather is expected to cooperate, with a high temperature of just 76 degrees expected in Coney Island on Monday. The biggest event in competitive eating does have weather as a factor, as the climate-controlled indoor event in 2020 saw records fall in both the men’s and women’s division.

The women have competed separately from the men since 2011, with Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas winning the first three years and Miki Sudo taking the next seven competitions. Sudo sat out of last year’s event due to her pregnancy, allowing for Michelle Lesco to win with 30.75 hot dogs eaten.

Sudo returns to year to reclaim her crown and is a heavy -4000 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. One can also wager on the field at +1500.