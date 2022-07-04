How to watch the men’s 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest via online stream

The 2022 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating contest is set for this Monday afternoon on its traditional date of the 4th of July live from Coney Island, New York. And one man stands above the rest as the best competitive eater on the planet, and he’ll look to defend the title he’s run away with for almost a decade-and-a-half now.

Joey Chestnut looks to break his record from last year of 76 hot dogs eaten, and looks to be the winner for the 15th time in the last 16 years. He’s a massive -3500 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the rest of the field is a combined +1200 underdog.

How to watch men’s 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Date: Monday, July 4

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPNews

Livestream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to watch this year’s competition, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action from Coney Island.