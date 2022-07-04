Live results for the Women’s 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July

Women’s results: Miki Sudo is back and has reclaimed her hot dog crown. The seven-time champ missed last year due to her pregnancy, but she easily defeated defending champ Michelle Lesco on Monday. Sudo ate 40 hot dogs across ten minutes while Lesco finished second with 26 hot dogs. Sarah Rodriguez finished third with 23 1⁄ 2 .

A 4th of July tradition like no other, the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is back! The annual holiday event returns to its Coney Island roots after two years of pandemic relocations.

The 2022 festivities get started at 10:45 a.m. ET when the women’s contest gets going. The event will open with introductions, so we can expect the 10-minute clock to start on the actual contest sometime in the 11 a.m. hour. All the festivities will air on ESPN and be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

Michelle Lesko is the defending women’s champ, having downed 30 3⁄ 4 hot dogs last year. However, it is important to note that contest legend Miki Sudo did not participate due to her pregnancy. Prior to last year, Sudo had won seven straight competitions and is a heavy favorite this year at DraftKings Sportsbook. She’s installed at -3000 while the field is +1200.

We’ll be updating this article with final results and video once the contest wraps.