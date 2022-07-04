 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How the public is betting the 2022 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest

We take a look at the odds for this year’s Nathan’s Famous July 4th International Hot Dog Eating Contest.

By Collin Sherwin
People wait near a “stop the spread of germs” sign at Nathans Famous at Coney Island on Memorial Day in the Brooklyn Borough of New York on May 31, 2021 in New York City. On May 19, coronavirus pandemic restrictions were lifted making Memorial Day the first holiday weekend without any restrictions in over 15 months. Much of the three-day holiday weekend was rained out with temperatures dropping to the 50s and 60s. Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is a Coney Island tradition. But that doesn’t mean it’s always competitive.

There are a pair of dynasties that look to continue their dominance in 2022, with Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo both on the stage to add to their extensive belt collections from the biggest contest in all of competitive eating.

Chestnut looks for his 15th mustard belt in 16 years as the greatest competitive eater that’s ever lived. Miki Sudo missed the 2021 competition while pregnant with her son Max, but after seven-straight wins from 2014-20, she’s back on her game to likely destroy the field for her eighth pink belt.

Odds to win the 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Men’s Contest

Joey Chestnut: -3500 (100% of handle, 15% of bets)
Any other contestant: +1200 (0% of handle, 85% of bets)

Women’s Contest

Miki Sudo: -5000 (1% of handle, 7% of bets)
Any other contestant: +1500 (99% of handle, 93% of bets)

