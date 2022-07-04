How the public is betting the 2022 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest

The annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is a Coney Island tradition. But that doesn’t mean it’s always competitive.

There are a pair of dynasties that look to continue their dominance in 2022, with Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo both on the stage to add to their extensive belt collections from the biggest contest in all of competitive eating.

Chestnut looks for his 15th mustard belt in 16 years as the greatest competitive eater that’s ever lived. Miki Sudo missed the 2021 competition while pregnant with her son Max, but after seven-straight wins from 2014-20, she’s back on her game to likely destroy the field for her eighth pink belt.

Odds to win the 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Men’s Contest

Joey Chestnut: -3500 (100% of handle, 15% of bets)

Any other contestant: +1200 (0% of handle, 85% of bets)

Women’s Contest

Miki Sudo: -5000 (1% of handle, 7% of bets)

Any other contestant: +1500 (99% of handle, 93% of bets)

