Wimbledon 2022: Current title odds for women’s bracket heading into quarterfinals

We’ll get one step closer to crowning a victor of the women’s singles bracket at Wimbledon Tuesday, as the field narrows heading into the quarterfinals. With the top two seeds knocked out of contention, it feels possible that any of the remaining competitors could walk away with the win.

Heading into the quarterfinals, No. 3 seed Ons Jabeur and No. 16 Simona Halep are co-favorites to win the 2022 women’s singles bracket at Wimbledon on DraftKings Sportsbook. Prior to the start of the tournament, their odds sat at +850 and +1500 to win, respectively.

Iga Swiatek, who entered Wimbledon 2022 ranked No. 1 in the women’s singles bracket, was knocked out in the third round by Alizé Cornet. Swiatek had a 37-match win streak prior to her loss to Cornet in a 6-4, 6-2 series. Cornet was then defeated Sunday by No. 18 Ajla Tomljanovic (now +1700).

Odds to win women’s singles at Wimbledon ahead of quarterfinals

Simona Halep +175

Ons Jabeur +175

Amanda Anisimova +500

Elena Rybakina +650

Jule Niemeier +1400

Marie Bouzkova +1600

Ajla Tomljanovic +1700

Tatjana Maria +2500

