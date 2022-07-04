 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rules for 2022 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

We take a look at the rules for the 2022 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating contest taking place on the 4th of July.

By Nick Simon
2017 Nathans Famous 4th Of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage

The 50th Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is set to take place in Coney Island, NY, on Monday, July 4th. Coverage for the women’s competition begins at 10:45 a.m. ET and coverage for the men’s competition begins at 12:00 p.m. ET. The competition began in 1967 and has been a Fourth of July staple every year uninterrupted since 1978.

14-time champion Joey Chestnut is the overwhelming favorite to win the men’s competition with -4000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Seven-time women’s champion Miki Sudo is a heavy favorite on the women’s side with -4000 odds.

2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest rules

  • Each contestant has 10 minutes to consume the as many hot dogs and buns of uniform weight and size that they can
  • Contestants provided one plate at a time — each with five hot dogs and buns
  • Ketchup and mustard provided, not mandatory
  • Water provided by event officials, competitors can bring their own non-alcoholic beverages and will be provided a max of 13 cups
  • Competitors can dunk hot dog and bun in cups for no longer than five seconds
  • Hot dog and bun can be separated, can be broken in parts, but if only a portion of the hot dog is eaten, they must eat an equal part of the bun and vice versa
  • No utensils allowed
  • Contestant to finish the most hot dogs in a 10 minute span is deemed the winner

