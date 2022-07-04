Rules for 2022 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

The 50th Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is set to take place in Coney Island, NY, on Monday, July 4th. Coverage for the women’s competition begins at 10:45 a.m. ET and coverage for the men’s competition begins at 12:00 p.m. ET. The competition began in 1967 and has been a Fourth of July staple every year uninterrupted since 1978.

14-time champion Joey Chestnut is the overwhelming favorite to win the men’s competition with -4000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Seven-time women’s champion Miki Sudo is a heavy favorite on the women’s side with -4000 odds.

2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest rules