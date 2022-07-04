 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who has the most wins at the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest?

We go over the all-time wins leaders at the Fourth of July competition.

By Nick Simon
Competitive Eaters Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo seen during... Photo by Efren Landaos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The 50th Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is set to take place in Coney Island, NY, on Monday, July 4th. The women’s competition begins just after 10:45 a.m. ET and the men’s competition begins just after at noon. The competition began in 1967 and has been a Fourth of July staple every year uninterrupted since 1978.

Entering this year’s competition, Joey Chestnut is the all-time leader in contest victories with 14. His first first four from 2007-2010 came when it was still a joint competition between male and female competitors. His next 10 came when competing in the male-only competition.

On the women’s side, Miki Sudo is the all-time leader with seven victories from 2014-2020. Behind her is Sonya Thomas, who won the first three women’s-only competitions from 2011-2013.

Both Chestnut and Sudo are heavy favorites to win this year at DraftKings Sportsbook. Chestnut is -5000 to win while Sudo has -4000 odds.

