Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Monday, July 4

The Fourth of July holiday brings baseball fans across the country plenty of games to watch, with one starting before the morning even ends on the east coast. That means there are plenty of chances for DFS managers to find big opportunities to get a ton of points on Monday.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Monday, July 4

Pete Alonso ($5,500)

Francisco Lindor ($5,300)

Starling Marte ($5,000)

Brandon Nimmo ($4,800)

The Mets lineup has been stellar this season, finally righting the wrong of previous years when the great pitching gets no run support. It also helps that they’re taking on the Reds, who have won just 27 games this season

George Springer ($5,700)

Bo Bichette ($5,500)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr ($5,300)

Alejandro Kirk ($4,900)

The Jays, much like the Mets, haven’t been all that incredible lately, but are taking on the worst team in Major League Baseball. Kirk is probably the hottest of all of these players, with 11 hits in his last 10 games including two of his 10 bombs on the season. Vladdy Jr. has 11 hits and two bombs in that span too, with 10 RBI as well.

Trea Turner ($5,600)

Freddie Freeman ($5,200)

Will Smith ($5,100)

Mookie Betts ($4,300)

The Dodgers have actually lost more than they’ve won against Colorado this season. But all of those losses have come while in the Mile High City. LA is consistently pretty solid at home or on the road, but the Rockies are not. Colorado is a putrid 12-23 on the road this season and heading into Dodger Stadium is rarely the medicine to cure that ailment. Rockies starter Kyle Freeland has allowed eight earned runs in 8.2 innings pitched against LA this season.