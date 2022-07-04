Best MLB bets to consider for Monday, July 4

Fourteen games are on the MLB schedule on the Fourth of July, and the slate will get started in the morning with a full day of baseball action. The day includes a doubleheader between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers, and one of the most interesting game features the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves as they begin a four-game series on Monday night.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Monday, July 4

Orioles Moneyline -110

The Baltimore Orioles have gotten an incredible start to the season from right-handed pitcher Dean Kremer. He made his 2022 debut on June 5 and has a 1.29 ERA over five starts. Kremer did not allow a run over his last three starts, a span of 18.2 innings. Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers will start Dane Dunning with a 4.09 ERA and 1-6 record. Let’s go with the Orioles in a matchup that oddsmakers suggest will go either way.

Guardians -1.5 (+115)

The Cleveland Guardians are in a great position to win by multiple runs in their matchup with the Detroit Tigers on Monday afternoon. Zach Plesac will throw for the Guardians with a 3.86 ERA and will get a matchup with a lineup that ranks dead last in runs per game (3.0). Detroit will start 26-year-old Garrett Hill, who will make his MLB debut.

Rays-Red Sox Under 10 runs (-110)

This is the highest run total of the day on DraftKings Sportsbook, but this number is far too large even in what should be a bullpen day for both sides. Boston’s Austin Davis (1-1, 2.45 ERA) will make his 29th appearance, and Jalen Beeks (1-1, 2.70) will pitch in his 21st game this season. The Rays rank No. 24 in runs per game (.302) in on-base percentage, and that certainly does not help a double-digit over/under.

Patrick Corbin Over 5.5 strikeouts (-105)

The Washington Nationals starter is not putting together a very good season with a 6.06 ERA over his first 16 starts. He does put up decent strikeout numbers with an 8.3 K/9 and will play a Miami Marlins offense that strikes out the fifth-most times per game (8.8). Corbin struck out more than 5.5 batters two games in a row including 12 in his last start against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.