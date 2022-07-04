Best MLB player prop bets to consider for July 4

14 games are on tap for MLB’s 4th of July slate, which means there are plenty of player props that can give you great value as you evaluate the betting board. The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves while the Tampa Bay Rays face off with the Boston Red Sox, highlighting just a few of the great matchups to celebrate the holiday. Below is a look at three player props to consider for Monday, July 4.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Monday, July 4

Yordan Álvarez, over 1.5 total bases (-110)

Álvarez is coming off a productive performance against the Los Angeles Angels with a homer and a double in four appearances at the plate. The team leader in home runs and hits should be in for another efficient day as the Houston Astros face the Kansas City Royals and their 27th-ranked ERA (4.90).

Pete Alonso, over 1.5 total bases (-115)

Alonso went the distance with a homer in the New York Mets’ 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday and should be set to carry that momentum into the holiday matchup against the Cincinnati Reds. Cincinnati is 30th in ERA (5.50) and 27th in WHIP (1.44), setting up Alonso for a productive day at the plate.

Dane Dunning, over 3.5 strikeouts (-160)

The Baltimore Orioles’ 26th-ranked batting average (.228) sets up Dunning for a favorable situation as the Texas Rangers travel on the road for Monday’s matchup. Dunning is coming off back-to-back outings with three or more strikeouts and should make it three-straight when facing Baltimore’s struggling hitters.

