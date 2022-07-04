Opening odds for 2022 Genesis Scottish Open

The golf world heads overseas this week for the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick outside of Scottland’s capital city.
This is the final tune-up week before the 150th edition of The Open at St. Andrews next week, meaning the field will be loaded with top talent, despite several golfers remaining banned because of their involvement in the LIV Tour. Last year’s champion, Min Woo Lee, topped Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry in a playoff to win at 19-under-par. Lee’s odds to win the tournament for a second straight year aren’t great though, going off at +11000 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
There are three men tied as the favorite to claim the crown right before the third major of the year. John Rahm, Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler are all getting +1200 odds to claim the win. Fitzpatrick, who won the US Open last month, is getting the second-best odds at +1800.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, which tees off very early Thursday morning for those watching in the United States.
2022 Scottish Open, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Golfer
|Winner
|Jon Rahm
|+1200
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1200
|Justin Thomas
|+1200
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+1800
|Xander Schauffele
|+2000
|Collin Morikawa
|+2000
|Jordan Spieth
|+2500
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2500
|Will Zalatoris
|+2800
|Cameron Smith
|+2800
|Sam Burns
|+3000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+3000
|Viktor Hovland
|+3000
|Sung-Jae Im
|+4000
|Max Homa
|+4500
|Ryan Fox
|+5000
|Joaquin Niemann
|+5000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+5500
|Corey Conners
|+5500
|Cameron Young
|+5500
|Billy Horschel
|+5500
|Aaron Rai
|+6000
|Justin Rose
|+6000
|Lucas Herbert
|+6500
|Keegan Bradley
|+6500
|Adrian Meronk
|+6500
|Robert MacIntyre
|+7000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+7000
|Mito Pereira
|+7500
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+8000
|Harold Varner
|+8000
|Maverick McNealy
|+9000
|Matt Kuchar
|+9000
|Marc Leishman
|+9000
|Keith Mitchell
|+9000
|Alex Noren
|+9000
|Gary Woodland
|+10000
|Chris Kirk
|+10000
|Brian Harman
|+10000
|Sebastian Munoz
|+10000
|Minwoo Lee
|+11000
|Jason Kokrak
|+11000
|Victor Perez
|+11000
|Luke List
|+11000
|Hao Tong Li
|+13000
|Harris English
|+13000
|Si Woo Kim
|+13000
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|+13000
|Jordan Smith
|+13000
|Rickie Fowler
|+15000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+15000
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|+15000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+15000
|Thomas Detry
|+15000
|Cameron Tringale
|+15000
|Johannes Veerman
|+18000
|Joel Dahmen
|+18000
|Russell Knox
|+18000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|+18000
|Tom Hoge
|+18000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+18000
|Adri Arnaus
|+18000
|Ryan Palmer
|+20000
|John Catlin
|+20000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+20000
|Francesco Molinari
|+20000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+20000
|Antoine Rozner
|+20000
|Henrik Stenson
|+25000
|Wyndham Clark
|+25000
|Thriston Lawrence
|+25000
|Edoardo Molinari
|+25000
|Matt Wallace
|+25000
|David Lipsky
|+25000
|Danny Willett
|+25000
|Stewart Cink
|+25000
|Sepp Straka
|+25000
|Alex Smalley
|+25000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+30000
|Padraig Harrington
|+30000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+30000
|Troy Merritt
|+30000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+30000
|Dean Burmester
|+30000
|Lucas Glover
|+30000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+30000
|Anirban Lahiri
|+30000
|J.J Spaun
|+30000
|Joohyung Kim
|+35000
|Richie Ramsay
|+35000
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|+35000
|David Law
|+35000
|Callum Tarren
|+35000
|Brandon Stone
|+35000
|Alexander Bjork
|+35000
|Robert Streb
|+40000
|Jason Scrivener
|+40000
|Guido Migliozzi
|+40000
|Mikko Korhonen
|+40000
|Garrick Higgo
|+40000
|Matthew Jordan
|+40000
|Marcus Armitage
|+40000
|Charley Hoffman
|+40000
|Brandon Wu
|+40000
|Bio Kim
|+40000
|Andrew Novak
|+40000
|Jorge Campillo
|+40000
|Joakim Lagergren
|+50000
|Joachim B. Hansen
|+50000
|Jack Senior
|+50000
|Wil Besseling
|+50000
|Matthieu Pavon
|+50000
|Ewen Ferguson
|+50000
|Masahiro Kawamura
|+50000
|Luke Donald
|+50000
|Sebastian Soderberg
|+50000
|Harry Higgs
|+50000
|Andy Sullivan
|+50000
|Sami Valimaki
|+60000
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|+60000
|Jazz Janewattananond
|+60000
|Jamie Donaldson
|+60000
|Maximilian Kieffer
|+60000
|Grant Forrest
|+60000
|Daniel van Tonder
|+60000
|Connor Syme
|+60000
|Kristoffer Broberg
|+60000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|+60000
|Kalle Samooja
|+60000
|Sean Crocker
|+60000
|Nino Bertasio
|+80000
|James Morrison
|+80000
|Nacho Elvira
|+80000
|Francesco Laporta
|+80000
|Marcus Kinhult
|+80000
|David Horsey
|+80000
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|+80000
|Daniel Gavins
|+80000
|Shubhankar Sharma
|+80000
|Ashun Wu
|+80000
|Jaekyeong Lee
|+100000
|Jeff Winther
|+100000
|Nick Watney
|+100000
|Maverick Antcliff
|+150000
|Steven Brown
|+200000
|Rikard Karlberg
|+250000
|Stephen Gallacher
|+250000
|Chris Wood
|+250000
|Scott Hend
|+250000
|Andrea Pavan
|+250000
|Jonathan Caldwell
|+500000
|Thomas Bjorn
|+500000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.