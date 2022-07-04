 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for 2022 Genesis Scottish Open

The field is set for the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

PGA: U.S. Open - Third Round Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

The golf world heads overseas this week for the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick outside of Scottland’s capital city.

This is the final tune-up week before the 150th edition of The Open at St. Andrews next week, meaning the field will be loaded with top talent, despite several golfers remaining banned because of their involvement in the LIV Tour. Last year’s champion, Min Woo Lee, topped Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry in a playoff to win at 19-under-par. Lee’s odds to win the tournament for a second straight year aren’t great though, going off at +11000 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

There are three men tied as the favorite to claim the crown right before the third major of the year. John Rahm, Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler are all getting +1200 odds to claim the win. Fitzpatrick, who won the US Open last month, is getting the second-best odds at +1800.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, which tees off very early Thursday morning for those watching in the United States.

2022 Scottish Open, opening odds

Golfer Winner
Golfer Winner
Jon Rahm +1200
Scottie Scheffler +1200
Justin Thomas +1200
Matt Fitzpatrick +1800
Xander Schauffele +2000
Collin Morikawa +2000
Jordan Spieth +2500
Patrick Cantlay +2500
Will Zalatoris +2800
Cameron Smith +2800
Sam Burns +3000
Hideki Matsuyama +3000
Viktor Hovland +3000
Sung-Jae Im +4000
Max Homa +4500
Ryan Fox +5000
Joaquin Niemann +5000
Tommy Fleetwood +5500
Corey Conners +5500
Cameron Young +5500
Billy Horschel +5500
Aaron Rai +6000
Justin Rose +6000
Lucas Herbert +6500
Keegan Bradley +6500
Adrian Meronk +6500
Robert MacIntyre +7000
Tyrrell Hatton +7000
Mito Pereira +7500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000
Harold Varner +8000
Maverick McNealy +9000
Matt Kuchar +9000
Marc Leishman +9000
Keith Mitchell +9000
Alex Noren +9000
Gary Woodland +10000
Chris Kirk +10000
Brian Harman +10000
Sebastian Munoz +10000
Minwoo Lee +11000
Jason Kokrak +11000
Victor Perez +11000
Luke List +11000
Hao Tong Li +13000
Harris English +13000
Si Woo Kim +13000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +13000
Jordan Smith +13000
Rickie Fowler +15000
Jhonattan Vegas +15000
Rasmus Hojgaard +15000
Erik Van Rooyen +15000
Thomas Detry +15000
Cameron Tringale +15000
Johannes Veerman +18000
Joel Dahmen +18000
Russell Knox +18000
Thorbjorn Olesen +18000
Tom Hoge +18000
Mackenzie Hughes +18000
Adri Arnaus +18000
Ryan Palmer +20000
John Catlin +20000
Patrick Rodgers +20000
Francesco Molinari +20000
Matthew NeSmith +20000
Antoine Rozner +20000
Henrik Stenson +25000
Wyndham Clark +25000
Thriston Lawrence +25000
Edoardo Molinari +25000
Matt Wallace +25000
David Lipsky +25000
Danny Willett +25000
Stewart Cink +25000
Sepp Straka +25000
Alex Smalley +25000
Stephan Jaeger +30000
Padraig Harrington +30000
Nicolai Hojgaard +30000
Troy Merritt +30000
Dylan Frittelli +30000
Dean Burmester +30000
Lucas Glover +30000
Kurt Kitayama +30000
Anirban Lahiri +30000
J.J Spaun +30000
Joohyung Kim +35000
Richie Ramsay +35000
Fabrizio Zanotti +35000
David Law +35000
Callum Tarren +35000
Brandon Stone +35000
Alexander Bjork +35000
Robert Streb +40000
Jason Scrivener +40000
Guido Migliozzi +40000
Mikko Korhonen +40000
Garrick Higgo +40000
Matthew Jordan +40000
Marcus Armitage +40000
Charley Hoffman +40000
Brandon Wu +40000
Bio Kim +40000
Andrew Novak +40000
Jorge Campillo +40000
Joakim Lagergren +50000
Joachim B. Hansen +50000
Jack Senior +50000
Wil Besseling +50000
Matthieu Pavon +50000
Ewen Ferguson +50000
Masahiro Kawamura +50000
Luke Donald +50000
Sebastian Soderberg +50000
Harry Higgs +50000
Andy Sullivan +50000
Sami Valimaki +60000
Rafa Cabrera Bello +60000
Jazz Janewattananond +60000
Jamie Donaldson +60000
Maximilian Kieffer +60000
Grant Forrest +60000
Daniel van Tonder +60000
Connor Syme +60000
Kristoffer Broberg +60000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +60000
Kalle Samooja +60000
Sean Crocker +60000
Nino Bertasio +80000
James Morrison +80000
Nacho Elvira +80000
Francesco Laporta +80000
Marcus Kinhult +80000
David Horsey +80000
Tapio Pulkkanen +80000
Daniel Gavins +80000
Shubhankar Sharma +80000
Ashun Wu +80000
Jaekyeong Lee +100000
Jeff Winther +100000
Nick Watney +100000
Maverick Antcliff +150000
Steven Brown +200000
Rikard Karlberg +250000
Stephen Gallacher +250000
Chris Wood +250000
Scott Hend +250000
Andrea Pavan +250000
Jonathan Caldwell +500000
Thomas Bjorn +500000

