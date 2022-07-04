Opening odds for 2022 Genesis Scottish Open

The golf world heads overseas this week for the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick outside of Scottland’s capital city.

This is the final tune-up week before the 150th edition of The Open at St. Andrews next week, meaning the field will be loaded with top talent, despite several golfers remaining banned because of their involvement in the LIV Tour. Last year’s champion, Min Woo Lee, topped Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry in a playoff to win at 19-under-par. Lee’s odds to win the tournament for a second straight year aren’t great though, going off at +11000 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

There are three men tied as the favorite to claim the crown right before the third major of the year. John Rahm, Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler are all getting +1200 odds to claim the win. Fitzpatrick, who won the US Open last month, is getting the second-best odds at +1800.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, which tees off very early Thursday morning for those watching in the United States.

2022 Scottish Open, opening odds Golfer Winner Golfer Winner Jon Rahm +1200 Scottie Scheffler +1200 Justin Thomas +1200 Matt Fitzpatrick +1800 Xander Schauffele +2000 Collin Morikawa +2000 Jordan Spieth +2500 Patrick Cantlay +2500 Will Zalatoris +2800 Cameron Smith +2800 Sam Burns +3000 Hideki Matsuyama +3000 Viktor Hovland +3000 Sung-Jae Im +4000 Max Homa +4500 Ryan Fox +5000 Joaquin Niemann +5000 Tommy Fleetwood +5500 Corey Conners +5500 Cameron Young +5500 Billy Horschel +5500 Aaron Rai +6000 Justin Rose +6000 Lucas Herbert +6500 Keegan Bradley +6500 Adrian Meronk +6500 Robert MacIntyre +7000 Tyrrell Hatton +7000 Mito Pereira +7500 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000 Harold Varner +8000 Maverick McNealy +9000 Matt Kuchar +9000 Marc Leishman +9000 Keith Mitchell +9000 Alex Noren +9000 Gary Woodland +10000 Chris Kirk +10000 Brian Harman +10000 Sebastian Munoz +10000 Minwoo Lee +11000 Jason Kokrak +11000 Victor Perez +11000 Luke List +11000 Hao Tong Li +13000 Harris English +13000 Si Woo Kim +13000 Kyoung-Hoon Lee +13000 Jordan Smith +13000 Rickie Fowler +15000 Jhonattan Vegas +15000 Rasmus Hojgaard +15000 Erik Van Rooyen +15000 Thomas Detry +15000 Cameron Tringale +15000 Johannes Veerman +18000 Joel Dahmen +18000 Russell Knox +18000 Thorbjorn Olesen +18000 Tom Hoge +18000 Mackenzie Hughes +18000 Adri Arnaus +18000 Ryan Palmer +20000 John Catlin +20000 Patrick Rodgers +20000 Francesco Molinari +20000 Matthew NeSmith +20000 Antoine Rozner +20000 Henrik Stenson +25000 Wyndham Clark +25000 Thriston Lawrence +25000 Edoardo Molinari +25000 Matt Wallace +25000 David Lipsky +25000 Danny Willett +25000 Stewart Cink +25000 Sepp Straka +25000 Alex Smalley +25000 Stephan Jaeger +30000 Padraig Harrington +30000 Nicolai Hojgaard +30000 Troy Merritt +30000 Dylan Frittelli +30000 Dean Burmester +30000 Lucas Glover +30000 Kurt Kitayama +30000 Anirban Lahiri +30000 J.J Spaun +30000 Joohyung Kim +35000 Richie Ramsay +35000 Fabrizio Zanotti +35000 David Law +35000 Callum Tarren +35000 Brandon Stone +35000 Alexander Bjork +35000 Robert Streb +40000 Jason Scrivener +40000 Guido Migliozzi +40000 Mikko Korhonen +40000 Garrick Higgo +40000 Matthew Jordan +40000 Marcus Armitage +40000 Charley Hoffman +40000 Brandon Wu +40000 Bio Kim +40000 Andrew Novak +40000 Jorge Campillo +40000 Joakim Lagergren +50000 Joachim B. Hansen +50000 Jack Senior +50000 Wil Besseling +50000 Matthieu Pavon +50000 Ewen Ferguson +50000 Masahiro Kawamura +50000 Luke Donald +50000 Sebastian Soderberg +50000 Harry Higgs +50000 Andy Sullivan +50000 Sami Valimaki +60000 Rafa Cabrera Bello +60000 Jazz Janewattananond +60000 Jamie Donaldson +60000 Maximilian Kieffer +60000 Grant Forrest +60000 Daniel van Tonder +60000 Connor Syme +60000 Kristoffer Broberg +60000 Kiradech Aphibarnrat +60000 Kalle Samooja +60000 Sean Crocker +60000 Nino Bertasio +80000 James Morrison +80000 Nacho Elvira +80000 Francesco Laporta +80000 Marcus Kinhult +80000 David Horsey +80000 Tapio Pulkkanen +80000 Daniel Gavins +80000 Shubhankar Sharma +80000 Ashun Wu +80000 Jaekyeong Lee +100000 Jeff Winther +100000 Nick Watney +100000 Maverick Antcliff +150000 Steven Brown +200000 Rikard Karlberg +250000 Stephen Gallacher +250000 Chris Wood +250000 Scott Hend +250000 Andrea Pavan +250000 Jonathan Caldwell +500000 Thomas Bjorn +500000

