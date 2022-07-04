 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tour de France, Stage 4: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 4 of the 2022 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By David Fucillo
Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Total Energies and Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo - Visma Yellow Leader Jersey react after the victory of Dylan Groenewegen of Netherlands and Team BikeExchange - Jayco (R) during the 109th Tour de France 2022, Stage 3 a 182km stage from Vejle to Sønderborg / #TDF2022 / #WorldTour / on July 03, 2022 in Sonderborg, Denmark. Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

The 2022 Tour de France makes its French debut on Tuesday with Stage 4. The first three stages of the race were held in Denmark, marking the first time the race has run in the Scandinavian country. After Stage 3 wrapped on Sunday, Monday was a travel day and the cyclists return on Tuesday. The stage gets going at 7 a.m. ET and will air on USA Network and via live stream at Peacock.

Wout van Aert is the yellow jersey leader through three stages. He claimed the jersey in Stage 2 and added six seconds to his lead in Stage 3. He remains a bit of a longer shot to win the overall yellow jersey when the race gets to Paris, but he’s off to a solid start.

The Belgian racer is favored to claim the fourth stage, which starts in Dunkirk and runs to Calais. He’s installed at +250 by DraftKings Sportsbook. Fabio Jakobsen continues a solid start to his Tour debut and his +400 to win the stage.

TV schedule

Date: Tuesday, July 5
Time: 7 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the map below or review it at the Tour de France website.

Map of stage 4 of the 2022 Tour de France from Dunkirk to Calais
Current leaderboard

  1. Wout van Aert: 9 hours, 1 minute, 17 seconds
  2. Yves Lampaert: 7 seconds behind
  3. Tadej Pogačar: 14 seconds behind
  4. Mads Pedersen: 18 seconds behind
  5. Matthieu van der Poel: 20 seconds behind
  6. Jonas Vingegaard: 22 seconds behind
  7. Primož Roglič: 23 seconds behind
  8. Adam Yates: 30 seconds behind
  9. Stefan Küng: 30 seconds behind
  10. Tom Pidcock: 31 seconds behind

Prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

Wout van Aert: +250
Fabio Jakobsen: +400
Jasper Philipsen: +650
Caleb Ewan: +650
Dylan Groenewegen: +900
Mads Pedersen: +1100
Peter Sagan: +1400
Matthieu van der Poel: +1400
Danny van Poppel: +2500
Michael Matthews: +3500
Magnus Cort Nuelsen: +3500
Alberto Dainese: +3500

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: -150
Jonas Vingegaard: +350
Primož Roglič: +400
Geraint Thomas: +1400
Alexander Vlasov: +2000
Daniel Martinez: +2500
Adam Yates: +3500
Ben O’Connor: +4000
Enric Mas Nicolau: +5000
Wout van Aert: +5000

