Tour de France, Stage 4: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France makes its French debut on Tuesday with Stage 4. The first three stages of the race were held in Denmark, marking the first time the race has run in the Scandinavian country. After Stage 3 wrapped on Sunday, Monday was a travel day and the cyclists return on Tuesday. The stage gets going at 7 a.m. ET and will air on USA Network and via live stream at Peacock.

Wout van Aert is the yellow jersey leader through three stages. He claimed the jersey in Stage 2 and added six seconds to his lead in Stage 3. He remains a bit of a longer shot to win the overall yellow jersey when the race gets to Paris, but he’s off to a solid start.

The Belgian racer is favored to claim the fourth stage, which starts in Dunkirk and runs to Calais. He’s installed at +250 by DraftKings Sportsbook. Fabio Jakobsen continues a solid start to his Tour debut and his +400 to win the stage.

TV schedule

Date: Tuesday, July 5

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the map below or review it at the Tour de France website.

Current leaderboard

Wout van Aert: 9 hours, 1 minute, 17 seconds Yves Lampaert: 7 seconds behind Tadej Pogačar: 14 seconds behind Mads Pedersen: 18 seconds behind Matthieu van der Poel: 20 seconds behind Jonas Vingegaard: 22 seconds behind Primož Roglič: 23 seconds behind Adam Yates: 30 seconds behind Stefan Küng: 30 seconds behind Tom Pidcock: 31 seconds behind

Prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300

Stage winner

Wout van Aert: +250

Fabio Jakobsen: +400

Jasper Philipsen: +650

Caleb Ewan: +650

Dylan Groenewegen: +900

Mads Pedersen: +1100

Peter Sagan: +1400

Matthieu van der Poel: +1400

Danny van Poppel: +2500

Michael Matthews: +3500

Magnus Cort Nuelsen: +3500

Alberto Dainese: +3500

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: -150

Jonas Vingegaard: +350

Primož Roglič: +400

Geraint Thomas: +1400

Alexander Vlasov: +2000

Daniel Martinez: +2500

Adam Yates: +3500

Ben O’Connor: +4000

Enric Mas Nicolau: +5000

Wout van Aert: +5000