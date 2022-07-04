How to watch Rafael Nadal in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

Rafael Nadal’s quest for back-to-back Grand Slam titles is intact after the Spaniard powered his way through the third round of Wimbledon 2022 with a straight-set win over Lorenzo Sonego. Next up for Nadal is Botic van de Zandschulp, who defeated Richard Gasquet in four sets on Saturday.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nadal is a heavy favorite for this match (-700) over van de Zandschulp (+475). Nadal is +450 to win Wimbledon, which puts him only behind Novak Djokovic in the odds table.

These two met just over a month ago in the third round of the French Open, where Nadal put him down on straight sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Please note that start times for each match are approximate, as they are dependent on when the earlier matches end.

How to live stream Botic van de Zandschulp vs. Rafael Nadal

Date: Monday, July 4

Match time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+, WatchESPN, ESPN app