How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on July 4

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens for the Fourth of July tonight with a holiday episode coming live from Pachenga Arena in San Diego.

The red brand heads to southern California just 48 hours after Saturday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view, a show that anointed two rising stars on the roster. We’ll see the fallout from the ppv and hit the gas towards SummerSlam in four weeks.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, July 4

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

Liv Morgan had a star-making night on Saturday, opening the show by winning the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and then cashing in on Ronda Rousey later in the night to become the new Smackdown Women’s Champion. Even though she’s now the champ of the Friday show, one has to imagine she’ll appear on tonight’s episode of Raw in the aftermath of her historic night.

The other up-and-coming star who had a whirlwind of a night on Saturday was Theory. After losing the United States Championship to Bobby Lashley earlier in the show, he was inserted into the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match at the last minute and ended up walking out with the briefcase. We are guaranteed to hear from the brash youngster and see what’s next for him.

Logan Paul officially signed a multi-event contract with the WWE last week and declared that he was coming after the Miz, his Wrestlemania tag team partner who turned on him following their match. Tonight, Miz will address Paul and perhaps make a match at SummerSlam official.

Also on the show, Finn Balor and Damian Priest of the Judgement Day will face The Mysterios. We haven’t seen much of Judgement Day on Raw since Rhea Ripley’s injury, so it’ll be interesting to see how they proceed heading into the ppv.