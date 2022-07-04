Why is Joey Chestnut on crutches at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest?

The man that has won 14 of the last 15 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contests faces an additional challenge as he goes for another mustard belt on Monday. Joey Chestnut, the greatest competitive hot dog eater in human history, will limp onto the stage at Coney Island on Monday for the annual July 4th tradition with crutches and a right leg in a cast.

Apparently GOAT’s have ligaments just like us humans, as the man that took down 76 hot dogs and buns in 2021 to set the record yet again has a ruptured tendon, but the cause of his injury is still unknown.

It shouldn’t really matter too much to the outcome, as Chestnut lapped the field yet again in 2021 with a cool 26 dog victory over Geoffrey Esper, who finished second with an impressive-but-still-not-close 50 hot dogs and buns.

And it appears the bettors are unswayed by his potential non-hollow leg as well: Chestnut is the -3500 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to make it seven in a row and 15 victories overall in America’s signature eating competition.