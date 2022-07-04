How to watch the women’s 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest via online stream

For the 12th consecutive year, the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest will have a women’s championship awarded, with 10 contestants vying for the pink belt on Monday, the 4th of July from Coney Island in New York.

Only three women in history have ever won the competition: Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas from 2011-2013, Miki Sudo from 2014-2020, and Michelle Lesco in 2021 when Sudo missed the competition due to her pregnancy.

But Sudo returns in 2022 as a Mom and a champion, and will be the prohibitive favorite at -5000 odds from DraftKings Sportsbook to take home the biggest prize in competitive eating. The rest of the field is a combined +1500 underdog.

How to watch women’s 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Date: Monday, July 4th

Time: 10:45 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN3

Livestream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to watch this year’s competition, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the biggest eating contest of the year.