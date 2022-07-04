 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What sports can you watch on the 4th of July?

If you’re wondering what sports you can watch as you prepare for your July 4th cook out, we’ve got you covered.

By kate.magdziuk
/ new
Sofia Huerta #8, Alex Morgan #13 and Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States celebrate a goal during a game against Columbia at Rio Tinto Stadium on June 28, 2022 in Sandy, Utah. Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Happy Fourth of July! Independence Day is upon us, which means grilling, fireworks, and sports. Grilling will be an all-day affair while fireworks are more for the evening. In the meantime, the sports schedule is fairly packed for those looking to keep busy until it’s time to shoot off fireworks.

It’s a busy day for traditional sports like baseball, tennis, and basketball, but we get some major one-off events of note. The annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is back, returning to its traditional Coney Island locale for the first time since before the pandemic. Additionally, the US Women’s National Team will open its 2023 World Cup qualifying slate at the CONCACAF W Championship.

Here’s a look at some of the best sports action on the slate for the July 4th holiday. All times listed are ET.

Baseball

Marlins vs. Nationals, 11:05 a.m.
Rangers vs. Orioles, 1:05 p.m.
Guardians vs. Tigers, 12:10 p.m. (Game 1)
Rays vs. Red Sox, 1:35 p.m.
Cubs vs. Brewers, 4:20 p.m.
Royals vs. Astros, 4:10 p.m. on ESPN+
Giants vs. Diamondbacks, 6:10 p.m.
Mets vs. Reds, 6:40 p.m.
Mariners vs. Padres, 6:40 p.m.
Guardians vs. Tigers 6:40 p.m. (Game 2)
Cardinals vs. Braves, 7:20 p.m.
Twins vs. White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Blue Jays vs. A’s, 9:07 p.m.
Rockies vs. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Women’s contest, 11:30 a.m., ESPN3
Men’s contest, 12 p.m., ESPN3

Soccer

CONCACAF Women’s Championship

US v. Haiti, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Mexico v. Jamaica, 10 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Orlando City SC v. DC United, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Colorado Rapids v. Austin FC, 9 p.m., ESPN+
FC Dallas v. Inter Miami CF, 9 p.m., ESPN+
LA Galaxy v. CF Montréal, 10:30 p.m., ESPN+

USL Championship

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC v. San Diego Loyal SC, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Wimbledon

Match coverage begins at 6 a.m. on ESPN, with live stream available on WatchESPN and ESPN app

WNBA

Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 7 p.m., ESPN

More From DraftKings Nation