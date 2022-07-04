What sports can you watch on the 4th of July?

Happy Fourth of July! Independence Day is upon us, which means grilling, fireworks, and sports. Grilling will be an all-day affair while fireworks are more for the evening. In the meantime, the sports schedule is fairly packed for those looking to keep busy until it’s time to shoot off fireworks.

It’s a busy day for traditional sports like baseball, tennis, and basketball, but we get some major one-off events of note. The annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is back, returning to its traditional Coney Island locale for the first time since before the pandemic. Additionally, the US Women’s National Team will open its 2023 World Cup qualifying slate at the CONCACAF W Championship.

Here’s a look at some of the best sports action on the slate for the July 4th holiday. All times listed are ET.

Baseball

Marlins vs. Nationals, 11:05 a.m.

Rangers vs. Orioles, 1:05 p.m.

Guardians vs. Tigers, 12:10 p.m. (Game 1)

Rays vs. Red Sox, 1:35 p.m.

Cubs vs. Brewers, 4:20 p.m.

Royals vs. Astros, 4:10 p.m. on ESPN+

Giants vs. Diamondbacks, 6:10 p.m.

Mets vs. Reds, 6:40 p.m.

Mariners vs. Padres, 6:40 p.m.

Guardians vs. Tigers 6:40 p.m. (Game 2)

Cardinals vs. Braves, 7:20 p.m.

Twins vs. White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Blue Jays vs. A’s, 9:07 p.m.

Rockies vs. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Women’s contest, 11:30 a.m., ESPN3

Men’s contest, 12 p.m., ESPN3

Soccer

CONCACAF Women’s Championship

US v. Haiti, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Mexico v. Jamaica, 10 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Orlando City SC v. DC United, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Colorado Rapids v. Austin FC, 9 p.m., ESPN+

FC Dallas v. Inter Miami CF, 9 p.m., ESPN+

LA Galaxy v. CF Montréal, 10:30 p.m., ESPN+

USL Championship

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC v. San Diego Loyal SC, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Wimbledon

Match coverage begins at 6 a.m. on ESPN, with live stream available on WatchESPN and ESPN app

WNBA

Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 7 p.m., ESPN