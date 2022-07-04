How much does the winner of Mens and Women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest receive?

The annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is a Fourth of July tradition like no other. Some of the best in the sport of Major League Eating take the stage and down an unfathomable number of hot dogs in a 10-minute span. Though a stomach ache is surely on the horizon for both the winner and losers alike, there is a cash prize on the line to help sweeten the pot.

There will be $20,000 on the line in winnings for both the men’s and women’s events this year, per Major League Eating. Sporting News has broken down the purse as follows:

First place: $10,000

Second place: $5,000

Third place: $2,500

Fourth place: $1,500

Fifth place: $1,000

Miki Sudo and Joey Chestnut were both heavy favorites to win the women’s and men’s events, respectively.