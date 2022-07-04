 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How much does the winner of Mens and Women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest receive?

We take a look at the cash prize on the line for one of the biggest traditions in Major League Eating.

By kate.magdziuk
Winners Joey Chestnut and Michelle Lesco pose with their championship belts and trophies at the 2021 Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island on July 4, 2021 in New York City. Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage

The annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is a Fourth of July tradition like no other. Some of the best in the sport of Major League Eating take the stage and down an unfathomable number of hot dogs in a 10-minute span. Though a stomach ache is surely on the horizon for both the winner and losers alike, there is a cash prize on the line to help sweeten the pot.

There will be $20,000 on the line in winnings for both the men’s and women’s events this year, per Major League Eating. Sporting News has broken down the purse as follows:

  • First place: $10,000
  • Second place: $5,000
  • Third place: $2,500
  • Fourth place: $1,500
  • Fifth place: $1,000

Miki Sudo and Joey Chestnut were both heavy favorites to win the women’s and men’s events, respectively.

