Opening odds for UFC Fight Night: Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev will take place Saturday, July 9 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a bout between lightweights ranked in the top ten. Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos (31-13) will take on rising star Rafael Fiziev (11-1). This is a rescheduled bout from February.

The main card will feature six fights with a start time of 9 p.m. ET. The preliminary card also has six fights and will start at 6 p.m. ET. Both cards will be broadcast on ESPN with ESPN+ handling the live streaming.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening odds for UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev

Main card

Rafael dos Anjos (+185) vs. Rafael Fiziev (-215), lightweight

Caio Borralho (-205) vs. Armen Petrosyan (+175), middleweight

Said Nurmagomedov (-275) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (+230), bantamweight

Jared Vanderaa (-180) vs. Chase Sherman (+155), heavyweight

Jamie Pickett (-180) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (+155), middleweight

Michael Johnson (+195) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (-230), lightweight

Preliminary card

Cynthia Calvillo (-140) vs. Nina Nunes (+120), women’s flyweight

Aiemann Zahabi (+160) vs. Ricky Turcios (-190), bantamweight

Antonina Shevchenko (-165) vs. Cortney Casey (+140), women’s flyweight

Cody Brundage (+110) vs. Tresean Gore (-130), middleweight

Karl Roberson (-115) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (-105), light heavyweight

Ronnie Lawrence (-140) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (+120), bantamweight

