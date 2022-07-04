 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for UFC Fight Night: Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 9. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC 272 Press Conference Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev will take place Saturday, July 9 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a bout between lightweights ranked in the top ten. Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos (31-13) will take on rising star Rafael Fiziev (11-1). This is a rescheduled bout from February.

The main card will feature six fights with a start time of 9 p.m. ET. The preliminary card also has six fights and will start at 6 p.m. ET. Both cards will be broadcast on ESPN with ESPN+ handling the live streaming.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening odds for UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev

Main card

Rafael dos Anjos (+185) vs. Rafael Fiziev (-215), lightweight

Caio Borralho (-205) vs. Armen Petrosyan (+175), middleweight

Said Nurmagomedov (-275) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (+230), bantamweight

Jared Vanderaa (-180) vs. Chase Sherman (+155), heavyweight

Jamie Pickett (-180) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (+155), middleweight

Michael Johnson (+195) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (-230), lightweight

Preliminary card

Cynthia Calvillo (-140) vs. Nina Nunes (+120), women’s flyweight

Aiemann Zahabi (+160) vs. Ricky Turcios (-190), bantamweight

Antonina Shevchenko (-165) vs. Cortney Casey (+140), women’s flyweight

Cody Brundage (+110) vs. Tresean Gore (-130), middleweight

Karl Roberson (-115) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (-105), light heavyweight

Ronnie Lawrence (-140) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (+120), bantamweight

