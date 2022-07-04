 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Serge Ibaka signs one-year deal with Bucks

The big man is coming back to Milwaukee.

By Benjamin Zweiman
2022 NBA Playoffs - Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls
Serge Ibaka of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots the ball during Round 1 Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs against the Chicago Bulls on April 22, 2022 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Serge Ibaka on a one-year deal, according to Shams Charania. Ibaka was acquired by the Bucks at the trade deadline last year and didn’t make much of an impact due to injuries, but should be healthier this year.

The Bucks have brought back rotation pieces in free agency in Ibaka and Bobby Portis while also adding Joe Ingles. Milwaukee has done well to surround its “Big 3” with quality players as the franchise looks to continue contending. If Ibaka is able to stay healthy, he should provide a solid frontcourt presence. In 19 games with the Bucks last season, Ibaka averaged 7.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bucks are +650 to win the 2022-23 NBA title. Although they’re listed just below four other teams, they have reason to feel they should be among the favorites with the offseason moves they’ve made.

