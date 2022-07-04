Serge Ibaka signs one-year deal with Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Serge Ibaka on a one-year deal, according to Shams Charania. Ibaka was acquired by the Bucks at the trade deadline last year and didn’t make much of an impact due to injuries, but should be healthier this year.

Free agent center Serge Ibaka has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 4, 2022

The Bucks have brought back rotation pieces in free agency in Ibaka and Bobby Portis while also adding Joe Ingles. Milwaukee has done well to surround its “Big 3” with quality players as the franchise looks to continue contending. If Ibaka is able to stay healthy, he should provide a solid frontcourt presence. In 19 games with the Bucks last season, Ibaka averaged 7.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bucks are +650 to win the 2022-23 NBA title. Although they’re listed just below four other teams, they have reason to feel they should be among the favorites with the offseason moves they’ve made.