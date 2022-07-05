T.J. Warren signs one-year contract with Nets

The Brooklyn Nets signed SF T.J. Warren to a one-year deal on Tuesday morning, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Warren didn’t play a single game in 2021-22, dealing with the aftermath of a stress fracture on his foot from the previous season. He’s developed into an efficient perimeter scorer, averaging 19.2 points per game on 51/37/79 shooting splits. It’ll be interesting to see if he can maintain this production after a year off.

As more and more teams recognize the importance of having strong wing players, Warren becomes valuable even with his recent injury-plagued seasons. As Warren enters his prime, there were definitely going to be teams interested in signing him. We’ll see if he can make good on this contract, which shouldn’t be a problem as long as he can stay on the floor.

Warren is a nice reclamation project of sorts for Brooklyn, which is still figuring out what deal for Kevin Durant makes the most sense. Whenever that chip falls, the Nets could be looking at more depth or more assets. Whatever happens with KD and Kyrie Irving, the Nets will be looking at more of a retool than a rebuild. Ben Simmons is on the roster and expected to play in 2022-23. Simmons, plus the haul from Kyrie/KD deals, should leave the Nets with an OK roster to compete for a playoff spot in the East.