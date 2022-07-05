Who is favored to be selected with the first pick in the 2022 NHL Draft?

The 2022 NHL Draft is coming up on Thursday, July 7 and Friday, July 8 with the first round and then rounds 2-7 on Friday. The Montreal Canadiens have the first pick in the draft after winning the draft lottery back in May. The Habs are picking at home at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. Montreal has a somewhat tough decision to make according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the odds to go first overall at the 2022 draft.

2022 NHL Draft odds: July 5

The favorite is Kingston center Shane Wright, who has been the consensus No. 1 overall pick for a while now. There was a point when Bob McKenzie of TSN released his mock draft, which included Juraj Slafkovsky going first overall to Montreal over Wright. That hasn’t impacted the odds lately with Wright jumping to a -265 favorite to go first overall as of July 5. McKenzie is rarely wrong with his mock, so take that for what it is.

As you can see though, it’s a two-man race with Wright and Slafkovsky. That alone instills value in Slafkovsky as a decent bet to go first overall. There’s the off chance the Habs deal the pick and the team takes the risk on Slafkovsky, who was stellar at the Olympics for Slovakia. Wright doesn’t have much of a ceiling and will likely take some time to develop, unlike most first overall picks. Slafkovsky has a better shot of making the NHL out of the draft and could help a team right away.

