Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Tuesday, July 5

Every team is scheduled to take the field on Tuesday, July 5, but the main DFS slate on DraftKings will feature the final 12 games of the night. One of the top games of the night will feature the Atlanta Braves hosting the St. Louis Cardinals for Game 2 of their four-game series as both teams enter Tuesday night in second place in their respective divisions.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Tuesday, July 5.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET

Joc Pederson ($5,600)

Brandon Belt ($4,700)

Mike Yastrzemski ($4,300)

Evan Longoria ($4,300)

The San Francisco Giants are tied for the largest team run total of the night with a 5.5 over/under on DraftKings Sportsbook. San Francisco is scoring the seventh-most runs per game (4.7), and the Giants will get a matchup with Arizona Diamondbacks starter Tyler Gilbert, who has a 7.88 ERA through four games and three starts in 2022 as he returns to the big league roster.

Cardinals vs. Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET

Paul Goldschmidt ($5,300)

Nolan Arenado ($5,200)

Tommy Edman ($4,600)

Brendan Donovan ($4,600)

The St. Louis Cardinals have the sixth-best batting average (.253), and they will get a great matchup against Atlanta Braves starter Ian Anderson. He has struggled this season with a 5.31 ERA through 15 starts and gave up 11 runs over 6 innings of work in his last two starts combined.

Blue Jays vs. Athletics, 9:40 p.m. ET

George Springer ($5,700)

Bo Bichette ($5,400)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,200)

Alejandro Kirk ($4,900)

The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the top slugging offenses in baseball with plenty of power, coming in with a .758 OPS, which ranks No. 2 in all of baseball. They will face Oakland Athletics rookie starter Adrian Martinez, who will make the third start of his MLB career. He threw 5.1 scoreless innings in his debut but gave up 7 runs over 4.2 innings in last week’s start against the Seattle Mariners.