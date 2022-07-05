Best MLB bets to consider for Tuesday, July 5

Betting opportunities are everywhere on Tuesday, July 5 with every MLB team scheduled to take the field from the afternoon through the late-night action. The day will get started at 4:10 p.m. ET when the Seattle Mariners go for the two-game series sweep of the San Diego Padres, and the final first pitch of the night is set for 10:10 p.m. ET when the National League-best Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Tuesday, July 5

Rangers moneyline (-110)

Oddsmakers suggest the Texas Rangers road matchup with the Baltimore Orioles could go either way with -110 odds on both sides. It’s tough to know where the pitching edge lies as Baltimore will start Austin Voth, who has made 25 appearances and three starts with a 7.34 ERA, spending most of this season with the Washington Nationals. Meanwhile, the Rangers will start Spencer Howard, who has been called up and hasn’t played an MLB game since April 29. The edge goes toward the offense where the Rangers rank No. 16 in runs per game, while the Orioles check in at No. 24 in that category.

Giants -1.5 (-105)

The San Francisco Giants should put up a big number in their matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks with a great chance to win by multiple runs. Arizona starter Tyler Gilbert is back in the big leagues but has a 7.88 ERA over a small sample size of four appearances and three starts. The Giants have a solid offense that ranks seventh in runs per game (4.7), and they’re set up for success on Tuesday night.

Mariners-Padres under 7 runs (+100)

The Mariners won three of their last four games but also scored 2 or fewer runs three times during that span. Their pitching has been fantastic during this mini streak, but their offense has been bad all season long. The Mariners rank No. 25 in runs per game (4.0), but Logan Gilbert has been excellent for Seattle, coming into Tuesday’s game with a 2.66 ERA over 16 starts this season.

Sandy Alcantara under 7.5 strikeouts (-160)

The Miami Marlins starter has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season with a 1.95 ERA, but the high number of strikeouts haven’t been there with a 7.6 K/9. Alcantara struck out 7 batters over 16 innings in his last two starts combined, and he will fall short of this total even against a Los Angeles Angels lineup that strikes out 9.7 times per game, which is the most in the MLB.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.