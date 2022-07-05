MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Tuesday, July 5

All MLB teams will take the field on Tuesday, July 5, and all but three games are featured on the main DFS slate on DraftKings. One of the most interesting matchups to track is the St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves as both teams have put themselves into position to be potential playoff teams at this point of the season.

Below is a preview of Tuesday’s action, featuring the top hitters and pitchers along with a couple value plays to consider before submitting your DFS lineup.

Top Pitchers

Nick Pivetta, BOS vs. TB ($10,300) — The Boston Red Sox pitcher will enter Tuesday night’s game with the Tampa Bay Rays with an 8-5 record and 3.23 ERA over 16 starts in 2022. His K/9 dropped from 10.2 last season to 8.7 to this point of this year, but Pivetta is putting together a solid 2022.

Jameson Taillon, NYY vs. PIT ($10,000) — The New York Yankees pitcher has a 9-1 record and 3.32 ERA over his first 15 starts of this season. He will get a matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates, his former team, and Taillon is coming off an outing where he allowed 3 runs on 7 hits and 2 walks with 6 strikeouts over 5 innings in a win over the Oakland Athletics.

Top Hitters

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. PIT ($6,300) — The Yankees slugger is the most expensive hitter of the day as the league leader in home runs with 29. Judges is the current favorite to win the American League MVP and will face Pittsburgh starter Jose Quintana, who has a 3.43 ERA through 15 starts in Year 1 with his new team.

Byron Buxton, MIN vs. CWS ($6,200) — The Minnesota Twins power hitter homered twice in his last three games including a 2-run shot in a 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox yesterday. Buxton has battled through injuries in 2022 but has 22 home runs on the season with 40 RBIs.

Value Pitcher

Yusei Kikuchi, TOR vs. OAK ($7,800) — The Toronto Blue Jays starter is coming off one of his best starts of the season, allowing 1 run over 6 innings with 8 strikeouts in a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. He will get a matchup with the Oakland Athletics offense that ranks last in batting average (.212) and on-base percentage (.274).

Value Hitter

Brendan Donovan, STL vs. ATL ($4,600) — The St. Louis Cardinals rookie outfielder continues to impress as Donovan heads into Tuesday night’s game with the Atlanta Braves with a .405 on-base percentage and .295 batting average. He will face Atlanta pitcher Ian Anderson, who has a 5.31 ERA and allowed 11 runs over 6 innings in his last two starts combined.