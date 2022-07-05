Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, July 5

The MLB has a full slate of games with every team scheduled to play on Tuesday, July 5 and tons of betting opportunities available. Yesterday’s action was highlighted by a walk-off home runs for the Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros, and the Minnesota Twins recorded a triple play in a 10-inning victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Turning the page to Tuesday’s action, here’s a look at three of the top player props to consider for July 5.

MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, July 5

Rowdy Tellez under 0.5 hits (+155)

The Milwaukee Brewers first baseman made a pinch-hit appearance in yesterday’s game but failed to record a hit in his previous two starts against the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend. Tellez will enter with a .239 batting average, so it’s not crazy to think he goes hitless again with a decent return coming with a winning bet.

Rafael Devers over 1.5 total bases (+115)

The Boston Red Sox third baseman recorded multiple hits in four of his last 10 games, and he has the sixth-best slugging percentage in the league (.579), so this is great value getting plus odds since all it takes is one swing of the bat. Devers will face Tampa Bay Rays starter Jeffrey Springs, who has a 2.25 ERA and missed his last start dealing with a family medical emergency.

Sandy Alcantara under 7.5 strikeouts (-160)

The Miami Marlins starter has a great matchup to rack up strikeouts against a Los Angeles Angels lineup that strikes out more than any other team at 9.7 times per game. For as great as Alcantara has been with 1.95 ERA, he only has a 7.6 K/9. He pitched a combined 16 innings over his last two starts and struck out just seven batters in those outings.

