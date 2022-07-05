Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open

The PGA TOUR and the PGA European Tour present the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open from the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The event, a tune-up for next week’s Open Championship (a.k.a. The British Open), will be held from Thursday July 7 to Sunday, July 10. Last year’s tournament winner was Min Woo Lee, who outlasted Thomas Detry and Matt Fitzpatrick in a playoff to take home the $1.333 million winner’s purse.

Fitzpatrick, the 2022 U.S. Open winner, is betting at +1800 on DraftKings Sportsbook, but he is not the favorite. That honor belongs to Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas, all of whom are betting at +1200.

The weather forecast for the tournament will be seasonal temperatures in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies and strong, but should not see gusty winds that will interfere with play.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open.

Thursday, July 7

Hi 69°, Low 55°: Partly cloudy skies with a 10 percent chance of rain, winds will be out of the west at 15-20 mph

Friday, July 8

Hi 68°, Low 54°: Partly cloudy skies with a 10 percent chance of rain, winds will be out of the west at 15-20 mph

Saturday, July 9

Hi 66°, Low 55°: Partly cloudy skies with a 10 percent chance of rain, winds will be out of the west at 12-18 mph

Sunday, July 10

Hi 69°, Low 56°: Morning showers possible, a 35 percent chance of rain. Winds will be stronger, from the west southwest at 17-25 mph