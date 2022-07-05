Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Genesis Scottish Open

There are plenty of reasons to find the 2022 Scottish Open compelling, but as many of them are away from the course at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland as on it.

This is the first event to be co-sponsored by both the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour as part of a new agreement between the two pro golf organizations. But as much as both have done to keep the LIV Golf defectors from participating in any sanctioned events, they won’t have that luxury on Thursday as a court injunction in London means Branden Grace, Justin Harding, Adrian Otaegui, and Ian Poulter will be participating despite their defection to the Saudi-backed league.

And to keep the petty at maximum levels, those four players will be playing as twosomes by themselves on both Thursday and Friday to hear the brunt of it from the gallery.

The Genesis Scottish Open tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 2:15 a.m. ET. Full coverage will be available 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on the Golf Channel, and PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of featured and marquee groups, as well as key holes for all 160 players.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Scottish Open on Thursday.