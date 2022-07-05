Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Genesis Scottish Open

There are plenty of reasons to find the 2022 Scottish Open compelling, but as many of them are away from the course at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland as on it.
This is the first event to be co-sponsored by both the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour as part of a new agreement between the two pro golf organizations. But as much as both have done to keep the LIV Golf defectors from participating in any sanctioned events, they won’t have that luxury on Thursday as a court injunction in London means Branden Grace, Justin Harding, Adrian Otaegui, and Ian Poulter will be participating despite their defection to the Saudi-backed league.
And to keep the petty at maximum levels, those four players will be playing as twosomes by themselves on both Thursday and Friday to hear the brunt of it from the gallery.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 2:15 a.m. ET. Full coverage will be available 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on the Golf Channel, and PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of featured and marquee groups, as well as key holes for all 160 players.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Scottish Open on Thursday.
2022 Scottish Open Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|2:15 AM
|Tee #1
|Justin Harding
|Adrian Otaegui
|2:15 AM
|Tee #10
|Troy Merritt
|Nino Bertasio
|Sean Crocker
|2:25 AM
|Tee #1
|Chris Kirk
|David Lipsky
|Jason Scrivener
|2:25 AM
|Tee #10
|Alex Smalley
|Jamie Donaldson
|Rikard Karlberg
|2:35 AM
|Tee #1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Joohyung Kim
|2:35 AM
|Tee #10
|Harris English
|Aaron Rai
|Victor Perez
|2:45 AM
|Tee #1
|Brandon Wu
|Scott Hend
|Andy Sullivan
|2:45 AM
|Tee #10
|Russell Knox
|Luke Donald
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|2:55 AM
|Tee #1
|Ryan Palmer
|Charley Hoffman
|Ashun Wu
|2:55 AM
|Tee #10
|Joaquin Niemann
|Haotong Li
|Ewen Ferguson
|3:05 AM
|Tee #1
|K.H. Lee
|Sebastian Soderberg
|Johannes Veerman
|3:05 AM
|Tee #10
|Jon Rahm
|Scottie Scheffler
|Viktor Hovland
|3:15 AM
|Tee #1
|Sepp Straka
|Joel Dahmen
|Mikko Korhonen
|3:15 AM
|Tee #10
|Jordan Spieth
|Cameron Smith
|Tyrrell Hatton
|3:25 AM
|Tee #1
|J.J. Spaun
|Kristoffer Broberg
|Steven Brown
|3:25 AM
|Tee #10
|Sam Burns
|Justin Rose
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|3:35 AM
|Tee #1
|Keith Mitchell
|Jonathan Caldwell
|Daniel van Tonder
|3:35 AM
|Tee #10
|Corey Conners
|Adrian Meronk
|Dean Burmester
|3:45 AM
|Tee #1
|Lucas Herbert
|Dylan Frittelli
|Sami Valimaki
|3:45 AM
|Tee #10
|Keegan Bradley
|Alexander Björk
|Grant Forrest
|3:55 AM
|Tee #1
|Gary Woodland
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|Guido Migliozzi
|3:55 AM
|Tee #10
|Luke List
|Garrick Higgo
|Stephen Gallacher
|4:05 AM
|Tee #1
|Cameron Tringale
|Mito Pereira
|Shubhankar Sharma
|4:05 AM
|Tee #10
|Wyndham Clark
|Chris Wood
|Matthieu Pavon
|4:15 AM
|Tee #1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|Matthew Jordan
|4:15 AM
|Tee #10
|Doug Ghim
|Callum Tarren
|Jazz Janewattananond
|4:25 AM
|Tee #1
|Ryan Armour
|Marc Warren
|Matthew Southgate
|7:25 AM
|Tee #1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Maximilian Kieffer
|Jaekyeong Lee
|7:25 AM
|Tee #10
|Branden Grace
|Ian Poulter
|7:35 AM
|Tee #1
|Harold Varner III
|Cameron Young
|Daniel Gavins
|7:35 AM
|Tee #10
|Maverick McNealy
|Matt Wallace
|Thomas Detry
|7:45 AM
|Tee #1
|Jason Kokrak
|Rickie Fowler
|Padraig Harrington
|7:45 AM
|Tee #10
|Kurt Kitayama
|James Morrison
|Jordan L Smith
|7:55 AM
|Tee #1
|Billy Horschel
|Sungjae Im
|Ryan Fox
|7:55 AM
|Tee #10
|Anirban Lahiri
|Brandon Stone
|Connor Syme
|8:05 AM
|Tee #1
|Xander Schauffele
|Min Woo Lee
|Robert MacIntyre
|8:05 AM
|Tee #10
|Robert Streb
|Thomas Bjørn
|Marcus Kinhult
|8:15 AM
|Tee #1
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Collin Morikawa
|Will Zalatoris
|8:15 AM
|Tee #10
|Erik van Rooyen
|Kalle Samooja
|Marcus Armitage
|8:25 AM
|Tee #1
|Justin Thomas
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Tommy Fleetwood
|8:25 AM
|Tee #10
|Lucas Glover
|Marc Leishman
|John Catlin
|8:35 AM
|Tee #1
|Max Homa
|Patrick Cantlay
|Francesco Molinari
|8:35 AM
|Tee #10
|Nick Watney
|Nacho Elvira
|Thriston Lawrence
|8:45 AM
|Tee #1
|Tom Hoge
|Si Woo Kim
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|8:45 AM
|Tee #10
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Jorge Campillo
|Joachim B Hansen
|8:55 AM
|Tee #1
|Stewart Cink
|Henrik Stenson
|Danny Willett
|8:55 AM
|Tee #10
|Nick Taylor
|Francesco Laporta
|Jeff Winther
|9:05 AM
|Tee #1
|Matt Kuchar
|Alex Noren
|Adri Arnaus
|9:05 AM
|Tee #10
|Richie Ramsay
|Andrea Pavan
|Antoine Rozner
|9:15 AM
|Tee #1
|Matthew NeSmith
|David Horsey
|Joakim Lagergren
|9:15 AM
|Tee #10
|Brian Harman
|David Law
|Jack Senior
|9:25 AM
|Tee #1
|Stephan Jaeger
|Wil Besseling
|Maverick Antcliff
|9:25 AM
|Tee #10
|Patrick Rodgers
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|Masahiro Kawamura
|9:35 AM
|Tee #10
|Andrew Novak
|Edoardo Molinari
|Bio Kim