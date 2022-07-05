 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway road course.

By Erik Buchinger
/ new
AUTO: JUL 11 NASCAR Cup Series - Quaker State 400 Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Odds have been released for the NASCAR Cup Series next race from Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Quaker State 400 this weekend. The race will take place on Sunday, July 10 at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on USA.

Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain open as the co-favorites to win this year’s Quaker State 400 Cup Series race, each with odds at +1000 for a win. They sit first, second and third in the Cup Series standings, respectively, with Blaney as the only one of the three yet to claim his first win of the season.

Kurt Busch will be the racer to keep an eye on heading into Sunday, however, having won the Cup Series event in each of its last three runnings, including 2021. His odds to win are at +2500.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Quaker State 400.

2022 Quaker State 400, opening odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Ross Chastain +1000 +350 +200
Ryan Blaney +1000 +350 +200
Chase Elliott +1000 +350 +200
William Byron +1200 +400 +230
Kyle Busch +1200 +400 +230
Joey Logano +1200 +400 +230
Denny Hamlin +1200 +400 +230
Kyle Larson +1200 +400 +230
Bubba Wallace +1200 +400 +230
Tyler Reddick +1500 +450 +270
Daniel Suarez +1500 +450 +270
Martin Truex Jr. +2000 +550 +300
Christopher Bell +2000 +550 +300
Kurt Busch +2500 +600 +350
Chase Briscoe +2500 +600 +350
Austin Cindric +2500 +600 +350
Alex Bowman +2500 +600 +350
Kevin Harvick +3000 +800 +400
Chris Buescher +3000 +800 +400
Austin Dillon +3000 +800 +400
Aric Almirola +3000 +800 +400
Michael McDowell +3500 +1000 +450
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +4000 +1000 +450
Erik Jones +4000 +1000 +450
Brad Keselowski +4000 +1000 +450
Justin Haley +10000 +1200 +550
Cole Custer +10000 +1500 +700
Ty Dillon +25000 +5000 +1500
Todd Gilliland +25000 +5000 +1500
Noah Gragson +25000 +5000 +1500
Harrison Burton +25000 +2500 +1000
Corey Lajoie +25000 +2500 +1000
Josh Bilicki +100000 +20000 +5000
Garrett Smithley +100000 +20000 +5000
Cody Ware +100000 +20000 +5000
B.J. McLeod +100000 +20000 +5000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation