Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Odds have been released for the NASCAR Cup Series next race from Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Quaker State 400 this weekend. The race will take place on Sunday, July 10 at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on USA.
Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain open as the co-favorites to win this year’s Quaker State 400 Cup Series race, each with odds at +1000 for a win. They sit first, second and third in the Cup Series standings, respectively, with Blaney as the only one of the three yet to claim his first win of the season.
Kurt Busch will be the racer to keep an eye on heading into Sunday, however, having won the Cup Series event in each of its last three runnings, including 2021. His odds to win are at +2500.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Quaker State 400.
2022 Quaker State 400, opening odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Ross Chastain
|+1000
|+350
|+200
|Ryan Blaney
|+1000
|+350
|+200
|Chase Elliott
|+1000
|+350
|+200
|William Byron
|+1200
|+400
|+230
|Kyle Busch
|+1200
|+400
|+230
|Joey Logano
|+1200
|+400
|+230
|Denny Hamlin
|+1200
|+400
|+230
|Kyle Larson
|+1200
|+400
|+230
|Bubba Wallace
|+1200
|+400
|+230
|Tyler Reddick
|+1500
|+450
|+270
|Daniel Suarez
|+1500
|+450
|+270
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+2000
|+550
|+300
|Christopher Bell
|+2000
|+550
|+300
|Kurt Busch
|+2500
|+600
|+350
|Chase Briscoe
|+2500
|+600
|+350
|Austin Cindric
|+2500
|+600
|+350
|Alex Bowman
|+2500
|+600
|+350
|Kevin Harvick
|+3000
|+800
|+400
|Chris Buescher
|+3000
|+800
|+400
|Austin Dillon
|+3000
|+800
|+400
|Aric Almirola
|+3000
|+800
|+400
|Michael McDowell
|+3500
|+1000
|+450
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+4000
|+1000
|+450
|Erik Jones
|+4000
|+1000
|+450
|Brad Keselowski
|+4000
|+1000
|+450
|Justin Haley
|+10000
|+1200
|+550
|Cole Custer
|+10000
|+1500
|+700
|Ty Dillon
|+25000
|+5000
|+1500
|Todd Gilliland
|+25000
|+5000
|+1500
|Noah Gragson
|+25000
|+5000
|+1500
|Harrison Burton
|+25000
|+2500
|+1000
|Corey Lajoie
|+25000
|+2500
|+1000
|Josh Bilicki
|+100000
|+20000
|+5000
|Garrett Smithley
|+100000
|+20000
|+5000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|+20000
|+5000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|+20000
|+5000
