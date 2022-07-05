Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Odds have been released for the NASCAR Cup Series next race from Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Quaker State 400 this weekend. The race will take place on Sunday, July 10 at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on USA.

Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain open as the co-favorites to win this year’s Quaker State 400 Cup Series race, each with odds at +1000 for a win. They sit first, second and third in the Cup Series standings, respectively, with Blaney as the only one of the three yet to claim his first win of the season.

Kurt Busch will be the racer to keep an eye on heading into Sunday, however, having won the Cup Series event in each of its last three runnings, including 2021. His odds to win are at +2500.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Quaker State 400.

2022 Quaker State 400, opening odds Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Ross Chastain +1000 +350 +200 Ryan Blaney +1000 +350 +200 Chase Elliott +1000 +350 +200 William Byron +1200 +400 +230 Kyle Busch +1200 +400 +230 Joey Logano +1200 +400 +230 Denny Hamlin +1200 +400 +230 Kyle Larson +1200 +400 +230 Bubba Wallace +1200 +400 +230 Tyler Reddick +1500 +450 +270 Daniel Suarez +1500 +450 +270 Martin Truex Jr. +2000 +550 +300 Christopher Bell +2000 +550 +300 Kurt Busch +2500 +600 +350 Chase Briscoe +2500 +600 +350 Austin Cindric +2500 +600 +350 Alex Bowman +2500 +600 +350 Kevin Harvick +3000 +800 +400 Chris Buescher +3000 +800 +400 Austin Dillon +3000 +800 +400 Aric Almirola +3000 +800 +400 Michael McDowell +3500 +1000 +450 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +4000 +1000 +450 Erik Jones +4000 +1000 +450 Brad Keselowski +4000 +1000 +450 Justin Haley +10000 +1200 +550 Cole Custer +10000 +1500 +700 Ty Dillon +25000 +5000 +1500 Todd Gilliland +25000 +5000 +1500 Noah Gragson +25000 +5000 +1500 Harrison Burton +25000 +2500 +1000 Corey Lajoie +25000 +2500 +1000 Josh Bilicki +100000 +20000 +5000 Garrett Smithley +100000 +20000 +5000 Cody Ware +100000 +20000 +5000 B.J. McLeod +100000 +20000 +5000

