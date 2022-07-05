NASCAR schedule for Atlanta Motor Speedway

Atlanta Motor Speedway will be the home of Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend, leading up to the Quaker State 400 on Sunday, July 10. Qualifying for both events will take place the day prior on Saturday, July 9.

Kurt Busch was the most recent winner of the Quaker State 400 in 2021 with Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. finishing right behind him. Tyler Reddick won the Kwip Trip 250 over the weekend in a road course race at Road America, edging out Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson.

Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott enter the week as co-favorites to win the 2022 Quaker State 400 on DraftKings Sportsbook at +1000 odds. Vegas clearly feels this race could be a toss up, as William Byron, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace are all tied for second-best odds to win at +1200.

All times below are ET.

Saturday, July 9

9 a.m. — Practice Alsco Uniforms 250, Xfinity Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

10:05 a.m. — Qualifying Alsco Uniforms 250, Xfinity Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

11 a.m. — Practice Quaker State 400, Cup Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

11:35 a.m. — Qualifying Quaker State 400 Alsco Uniforms, Cup Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

5 p.m. — Alsco Uniforms 250, Xfinity Series — USA, usanetwork.com

Sunday, July 10

3 p.m. — Quaker State 400, Cup Series — USA, usanetwork.com