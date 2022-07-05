Tour de France results: Who won Stage 4, who leads overall standings

Below are the top ten finishers from Stage 4 of the 2022 Tour de France. Wout van Aert retains the yellow jersey with a stage win, and now has a :25 lead in the general classification over Yves Lampaert after his stage victory today.

It was a rare attack from the man in the maillot jaune, who had 20 seconds on the field with just eight kilometers remaining. He extended that to 27 seconds with 5km to go, showing he had plenty left in the tank for a victory. Van Aert had finished second in the first three stages of the race in Denmark, but finally gets his stage win while wearing the maillot jaune in Calais on Tuesday.

Stage 4 top finishers