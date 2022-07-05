How to watch WWE NXT Great American Bash via live stream and what to watch on July 5

WWE NXT 2.0 returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We’ve hit another special episode of the developmental brand with Great American Bash coming at you the day after Independence Day. Six matches have been announced for the show with four of them being title matches.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, July 5th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

Bron Breakker will put his NXT Championship on the line in the main event when facing Cameron Grimes. The challenger has been distraught since losing the North American Championship last month and has upped has responded by going directly after the champ himself. At the close of last week’s show, Grimes injured Breakker’s shoulder by throwing him into the turnbuckle, so we’ll see how the two-time champ overcomes the ailment tonight.

Speaking of the North American title, Carmelo Hayes will put it on the line against Grayson Waller. Bringing a bunch of memorabilia for Hayes to sign last week, Waller duped the champ into signing a contract for a title opportunity at tonight’s show. These two have ran parallel to each other since the 2.0 rebrand last fall, so we’ll see how this match turns out.

Both tag team titles will also be on the line tonight. For the men, it’s a Diamond Mine Civil War as the Creed Brothers defend against Roderick Strong/Damon Kemp. For the women, Gigi Dolin/Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction will put their belts on the line when facing Roxanne Perez/Cora Jade.