F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Austrian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen officially opens as the betting favorite to win this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix from the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. The race will be held Sunday, July 10 at 9:00 a.m. ET and air on ESPN.

Verstappen has -110 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to win this race, meaning oddsmakers suggest there is a 50/50 chance he gets it done in this spot. Verstappen has won the Austrian Grand Prix in three of the last four seasons including in 2021. Last year, he finished ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Lando Norris inside the top three with a time of 1:23:54.513.

Carlos Sainz was the winner of the British Grand Prix over the weekend, and he has the third-best odds at +900 to win on Sunday. Charles Leclerc has +220 odds to pick up a victory in this race for the second-best odds.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds to win the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 Austrian Grand Prix, opening odds Driver Winner Top-6 Driver Winner Top-6 Max Verstappen -110 -550 Charles Leclerc +220 -550 Carlos Sainz +900 -450 Lewis Hamilton +1200 -450 Sergio Perez +1300 -360 George Russell +1900 -360 Lando Norris +13000 +150 Fernando Alonso +13000 +145 Valtteri Bottas +15000 +500 Pierre Gasly +25000 +400 Esteban Ocon +25000 +210 Daniel Ricciardo +25000 +1200 Yuki Tsunoda +50000 +400 Sebastian Vettel +50000 +1000 Mick Schumacher +50000 +3500 Lance Stroll +50000 +6500 Kevin Magnussen +50000 +750 Guanyu Zhou +50000 +3500 Nicholas Latifi +90000 +1200 Alexander Albon +90000 +20000

