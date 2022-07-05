F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Austrian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen officially opens as the betting favorite to win this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix from the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. The race will be held Sunday, July 10 at 9:00 a.m. ET and air on ESPN.
Verstappen has -110 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to win this race, meaning oddsmakers suggest there is a 50/50 chance he gets it done in this spot. Verstappen has won the Austrian Grand Prix in three of the last four seasons including in 2021. Last year, he finished ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Lando Norris inside the top three with a time of 1:23:54.513.
Carlos Sainz was the winner of the British Grand Prix over the weekend, and he has the third-best odds at +900 to win on Sunday. Charles Leclerc has +220 odds to pick up a victory in this race for the second-best odds.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds to win the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix over on DraftKings Sportsbook.
2022 Austrian Grand Prix, opening odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top-6
|Driver
|Winner
|Top-6
|Max Verstappen
|-110
|-550
|Charles Leclerc
|+220
|-550
|Carlos Sainz
|+900
|-450
|Lewis Hamilton
|+1200
|-450
|Sergio Perez
|+1300
|-360
|George Russell
|+1900
|-360
|Lando Norris
|+13000
|+150
|Fernando Alonso
|+13000
|+145
|Valtteri Bottas
|+15000
|+500
|Pierre Gasly
|+25000
|+400
|Esteban Ocon
|+25000
|+210
|Daniel Ricciardo
|+25000
|+1200
|Yuki Tsunoda
|+50000
|+400
|Sebastian Vettel
|+50000
|+1000
|Mick Schumacher
|+50000
|+3500
|Lance Stroll
|+50000
|+6500
|Kevin Magnussen
|+50000
|+750
|Guanyu Zhou
|+50000
|+3500
|Nicholas Latifi
|+90000
|+1200
|Alexander Albon
|+90000
|+20000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.