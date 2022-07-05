 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Austrian Grand Prix

We break down the opening odds for the Austrian Grand Prix.

By Erik Buchinger
F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Max Verstappen officially opens as the betting favorite to win this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix from the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. The race will be held Sunday, July 10 at 9:00 a.m. ET and air on ESPN.

Verstappen has -110 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to win this race, meaning oddsmakers suggest there is a 50/50 chance he gets it done in this spot. Verstappen has won the Austrian Grand Prix in three of the last four seasons including in 2021. Last year, he finished ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Lando Norris inside the top three with a time of 1:23:54.513.

Carlos Sainz was the winner of the British Grand Prix over the weekend, and he has the third-best odds at +900 to win on Sunday. Charles Leclerc has +220 odds to pick up a victory in this race for the second-best odds.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds to win the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 Austrian Grand Prix, opening odds

Driver Winner Top-6
Driver Winner Top-6
Max Verstappen -110 -550
Charles Leclerc +220 -550
Carlos Sainz +900 -450
Lewis Hamilton +1200 -450
Sergio Perez +1300 -360
George Russell +1900 -360
Lando Norris +13000 +150
Fernando Alonso +13000 +145
Valtteri Bottas +15000 +500
Pierre Gasly +25000 +400
Esteban Ocon +25000 +210
Daniel Ricciardo +25000 +1200
Yuki Tsunoda +50000 +400
Sebastian Vettel +50000 +1000
Mick Schumacher +50000 +3500
Lance Stroll +50000 +6500
Kevin Magnussen +50000 +750
Guanyu Zhou +50000 +3500
Nicholas Latifi +90000 +1200
Alexander Albon +90000 +20000

