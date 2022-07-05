F1 schedule: Austrian Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

Formula 1 will be held at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria with a full weekend of events to track from Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10. Practices and qualifying will take the first two days of the weekend with the race scheduled to take place on Sunday morning.

All events will broadcast on ESPN networks, and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen won this race in three of the last four years and is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -110 odds to win it again, followed by Charles Leclerc (+220) and Carlos Sainz (+900), who won last week’s race in the British Grand Prix.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Austrian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, July 8

7:30 a.m. — Practice 1 — ESPNU, WatchESPN

11:00 a.m. — Qualifying — ESPNU, WatchESPN

Saturday, July 9

6:30 a.m. — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

10:30 a.m. — Sprint Qualifying — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Sunday, July 10

9:00 a.m. — Austrian Grand Prix race — ESPN2, WatchESPN